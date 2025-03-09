The auction house Broad Arrow Auctions It will pass under the deck on May 25, on the shores of Lake di as (Italy), one of the first ferraris in history, A 166 Spyder Corsa from 1948, whose estimated sale price … It is among the 5.5 and 7.5 million eurosfigure that could be overcome given the history and value of this copy that, probably, every engine lover, races and luxury cars would like to have in their garage.

It was in 1948 when Enzo Ferrari He presented this design, its first racing car for the road, a model that came with a new type of Colombo V12 type 166 of 2.0 liters, a new five -speed racing gearbox and a light steel tube tube chassis.

The first clients to acquire this model were The Besana brothers (Soave and Gabriele) Lombardy, both aristocratic. These specimens had an Ansaloni body with motorcycle fenders and simple front lighting for sports car races. Gabriele took the 002 C chassis and sent it immediately to South America to compete in the races of the season, while the SOAVE 004 C was prepared for a while with dynamometer tests and delivered in time to start the Italian racing season. Both kept their cars just a year.

Chassis 004 C was acquired by Srie Vallarani & Co. and led by the French Victor Polledry in more than a dozen races between 1949 and 1957. After changing hands several times, it was discovered, in 1964, by Bart Loyensa prominent Bugatti specialist who offered it to an American buyer, Stan Nowakwho made a body restoration, the 60 -radius imitation wire wheels were returned to Borrani in Milan to be completely restored and the passenger seat was added – then missing – based on historical images.

In 1965 he sold it to Henry ‘Austin’ Clark Jrowner of the Long Island Automobile Museum in Southhampton, New York. Enzo Ferrari himself was personally interested in the car and restoration work. The good condition of it and its importance caused Clark to receive several offers for the vehicle, but rejected them all and bequeathed his son. In the following years the family would win numerous awards with him and would appear on the covers of several magazines.

In 2015, he joined one of the most venerated Ferrari collections in the United States where he has remained so far, which has come out at auction. He had never offered public sale beforehence it has generated great expectation.