For obtain US citizenshipa document that guarantees unique security to people who wish to work and settle in the country, must pass an English exam and a naturalization examin which Many people face a series of questions that can complicate the process.

Before taking the Oath of Allegiance to the United States, the last step before obtaining the document, applicants must pass a civic exam. At that moment, there are questions that complicate those interested, and one of them stands out above the others due to its difficulty and the fear it generates in applicants.

The question that causes discomfort if you fail to answer it and can throw the entire process overboard is the following: “What do the stars and stripes on the American flag represent?“. When consulted in this way, you must respond: “The The flag’s thirteen horizontal stripes represent the original thirteen colonies.alternating the colors red and white, while The fifty white stars on a blue background represent the fifty states of the country”.

It is necessary to clarify that The authorities do not express that the question is mandatory or of greater difficultyHowever, many applicants fail to answer it and lose their opportunity. In that sense, the question has no greater value than the othersso those interested in obtaining citizenship should prepare to be ready to answer any questions.

Questions on the exam to obtain United States citizenship

To prepare for the civics exam you must study the 100 questions about American history and government that are available on the official website of the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

Chosen at random, the questions on the exam day will be ten, of which you must answer at least six correctly to pass. Beyond the aforementioned question, there is others that can cause confusion, among which the following stand out:

What is the supreme law of the nation?

What is a right or freedom that the First Amendment guarantees?

What did the Declaration of Independence?

What does the Constitution do?

What does freedom of religion consist of?

The study material for the civics exam is available on the official USCIS website, and it is important to access the page before the test, as certain answers may change due to updates, appointments or elections.