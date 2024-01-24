'A new name, a new me', thinks the AlphaTauri F1 team. What was once Minardi is now transforming again. Peter Bayer, the team's big boss, promises a complete rebranding. The team name was already betrayed a while before the unveiling: the F1 team adjusted the Instagram handle too early.

The team quickly took the @visacashappracingbulls account offline, but not quickly enough – so the name Visa Cash App RB was more or less already known. In addition to the new name, the rebranding also includes a new team principal; Franz Tost is leaving after seventeen years of loyal service. His place will be taken by former Ferrari assistant team boss Laurent Mekkies.

Drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda will hope for better results than in 2023. The team started with Nyck de Vries, but as is known, he could not live up to expectations. Replacement Ricciardo did score points, as did his substitute, Liam Lawson. Tsunoda also picked up some points, moving AlphaTauri out of last place. In 2024, the team will work more intensively with Red Bull so that Ricciardo and Tsunoda get a better car.

How the Visa Cash App RB F1 Team came about

A year after Red Bull bought its own F1 team, a support team had to be added to accommodate young talents. The Minardi team was purchased for this purpose. Red Bull's youth team was called Toro Rosso until 2020. Drivers such as Sebastian Vettel, Daniel Ricciardo, Max Verstappen and Carlos Sainz were trained there.

In 2020, Toro Rosso received a new name: AlphaTauri, after Red Bull's clothing brand. The goal remained the same: training juniors. Due to the moderate influx of new talent, Red Bull chose drivers such as De Vries and Ricciardo over the youngsters. Liam Lawson showed during his substitute appearances that he could keep up, but was still preferred Visa Cash App Racing Bulls in 2024 Ricciardo and Tsunoda above the talented New Zealander.