This is now known | This is how the events progressed: Alarm at 9:08, police on scene at 9:17

Both the suspected shooter and the victims are 12-year-old pupils of the Viertola school, the police say.

What is known about the events?

Vantaa On Tuesday morning, a shooting incident took place at the Jokiranta branch of the Viertola school, the victims of which were three school students. According to the police, all those involved are 12-year-old school students. They are all sixth graders.

One of the victims died at the scene and two are seriously injured. The injured are being treated in a hospital in Helsinki. The case is being investigated as a murder and two attempted murders.

The police were alerted at 9:08 a.m., and the first officers arrived at the scene at 9:17 a.m. The first emergency unit arrived at the scene at 9:23.

According to the police, the suspected shooter is also 12 years old, and he was arrested at 9:58. He has admitted the act during the preliminary interview of the arrest situation, the police say.

Jokiranta school is located near the border of Vantaa and Helsinki. The police say they arrested the suspect in Siltamäki on the Helsinki side. He was in possession of a firearm when he was arrested. The arrest is said to have been peaceful.

The handgun used in the shooting belongs to a close relative of the suspected shooter who has a permit for it. At Tuesday's press conference, it was said that the case does not seem to be related to organized crime, i.e., for example, a connection to street gangs. The participants were said to be Finns.

About 800 students study at the Viertola school. It has two offices, of which the Jokiranta office located on the bank of the Keravanjoki is the second.

How has the shooting been reacted to?

Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) comment on the event in the X message service.

“The day started in a shocking way. There has been a shooting incident at Viertola school in Vantaa. I can only imagine the pain and worry that many families are experiencing right now,” Rantanen wrote.

On Tuesday morning, the prime minister also expressed his shock at the incident on the X service Petteri Orpo (kok), Minister of Education Anna-Maja Henriksson (r), Minister of Science and Culture Sari Multala (cook) and Member of Parliament Eveliina Heinäluoma (sd). Also the bishop of the Helsinki diocese Teemu Laajasalo and the archbishop Tapio Luoma expressed their shock over the incident.

The case has also been widely reported around the world. News agencies have passed on information, and the incident has been covered by other things The Guardian and BBC in Britain, Le Monde and Le Figaro in france, Deutsche Welle and Frankfurter Allgemeine In Germany as well The Washington Post and CNN Stateside.