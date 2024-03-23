This is now known | At least 60 dead in the Moscow concert attack – Isis claimed responsibility, the attackers are being sought

The terrorist organization Isis has claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack in Moscow that killed at least 60 people.

in Moscow there was a terrorist attack on the concert hall on Friday evening, in which dozens of people have died.

As of Saturday morning, at least 60 people have reportedly died and more than a hundred have had to be hospitalized. There are also children among the dead, and it is feared that the number of victims will continue to rise.

The terrorist organization Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack.

What happened in the attack?

Impact happened at Crocus City Hall in the suburbs on the city's northwest edge on Friday night, when masked assailants burst into a Piknik concert and opened fire.

The number of attackers varies according to different media sources. British media BBC reports at least four, the Russian Interfax up to five attackers. According to the Russian security service FSB, the masked men first shot the security guards of the concert hall with serial firearms and, after entering, the audience.

After the shooting, the attackers threw a grenade or grenades into the building. The impact caused a fire in the building, which eventually led to the collapse of the roof. According to information from Baza, a Telegram-based news site, there were still dozens or almost a hundred people inside when the fire was raging, and they fled to the basement of the building.

Officials and rescue workers in the yard of the concert hall on Friday.

Russian media according to the target, the concert was sold out, and based on the tickets sold, there would have been more than 6,000 people in the building at the time of the attack. According to the BBC, the full capacity of the building was 9,500 people based on the information on the website.

According to the BBC, some of the people in the concert hall fled through the parking lot, others headed for the roof. According to the Russian authorities, about a hundred people tried to escape through the hall's basement, the BBC reports.

According to the authorities, the fire was brought under control early Saturday morning.

What is known about the attackers?

An extremist organization Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack, reports news agency AFP. The US intelligence authorities have confirmed the information, reports Reuters.

The Russian National Guard has said that it has started looking for the perpetrators of the attack, and according to the authorities, a terrorism investigation has been launched into the attack.

Isis has announced that the attackers have “returned safely to their base”.

A photo from the scene released by the authorities.

How has the attack been reacted to?

Russian president Vladimir Putin has not yet publicly commented on the terrorist attack. However, according to Reuters and Russian news agencies, Putin receives “constant updates” on events in Moscow.

Deputy Prime Minister of Russia Tatiana Golikova said late on Friday evening that Putin has wished those injured in the attack a speedy recovery and expressed his gratitude to the doctors.

The US administration said late Friday that there were no indications that Ukraine was involved in the events. President of Ukraine to Volodymyr Zelensky the chancellery also denied Ukraine's involvement on Friday evening.

The Central Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, on the other hand, blamed the Russian security services and Putin. Ukraine's intelligence agency said in Telegram that the attack was planned on Putin's order. The motive is said to be the expansion and escalation of the war in Ukraine.

All public events have been canceled over the weekend in the Moscow region, and security measures at airports and railway stations have been tightened.

According to the order of the Ministry of Culture of Russia, events are also canceled in other parts of the country.

How was the threat warned?

United States announced that he had warned the Russian authorities earlier in March about the possibility of a terrorist attack.

The White House said a few hours after the attack that the US administration had information about a planned terrorist attack on Moscow, which could target large gatherings, including concerts.

Like many other countries, the Finnish embassy in Moscow urged earlier in March to avoid public gatherings in Moscow. The warning was added to the travel advisory after the US Embassy in Moscow warned of the risk of terrorist attacks.