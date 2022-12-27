Allied with the elected governor of São Paulo, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans) – presidential candidate Jair Bolsonaro (PL), the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), said that “this is not the time to oppose” to the government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN), but from “add🇧🇷 He made the statement in an interview with the newspaper The globe this Tuesday (Dec.27, 2022).

The emedebista took office after the death of the former mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB), in May last year. He said he intends to run for the 2024 municipal elections with the support of Tarcísio, PL, Podemos, PSDB, União Brasil and PSC. He must compete against Guilherme Boulos (Psol), which will have Lula’s support.

According to Nunes, the participation of the MDB in the future federal government shows that his party is a defender of democracy. 🇧🇷I see the MDB’s support as a natural action, from a party that understands that this is not the time to oppose, but rather to add so that we can have a better country and develop the necessary public policies“, said.

An example is the implementation of zero tariffs in public transport in the capital, one of the main banners of Nunes’ campaign. Project will depend on agreements with federal and state governments to be put into practice.

The mayor, however, said that he does not expect the support of the president-elect in 2024: “President Lula has already declared that he will support Guilherme Boulos. It’s normal. Evidently, the MDB ministers, even though they belong to the Lula government, will be supporting me🇧🇷