No. So this isn’t it. But what is the most reliable car brand that you can buy new? For that you have to click further.

Well. Alfa Romeo. it is of course a great brand and in 2023 not so unreliable at all. Far from it. Yet somewhere in the distance there is still an image that this is not the case. That they fall apart in misery when you close the folder.

That used to be true, but Alfa Romeo was not alone when it came to unreliable car brands. Citroën did not do very well in the 1970s, just like all Italians and certainly the British of that time. In fact, every brand you could buy new was as unreliable as hell.

What is the most reliable car brand?

It wasn’t until the Japanese came that things got better and better. And in their wake, more and more car brands became more reliable and trustworthy. Until we arrived in 2023. Because now all cars are reliable. But only one car brand can be the most reliable. And that is…. (drum roll)

Lex, of course. Yes, who would have thought otherwise? The luxury division of Toyota owes it to its position to deliver cars that do not break down at every turn. Of which note, because the car brand has conquered the trophy with verve.

What trophy, do I hear you ask? Well, the Auto Trader New Car Awards of course. A large survey among more than 220,000 British car buyers and owners, based on practical experience.

Quality, reliability and comfort were the pillars on which Lexus scored better than any other car brand. Which was no surprise to Lexus itself, because they deliver their new cars as standard with a 10-year warranty or a warranty on the first 200,000 kilometers.

OK, I’m up. Give me a Lexus.

This article This is NOT the most reliable car brand you can buy new appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#reliable #brand #car #buy