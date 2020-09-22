Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale, in his familiar style, has praised the bills related to farmers passed in Parliament. . Ramdas Athawale accused the opposition of doing politics about farmers.Maharashtra Rajya Sabha member and Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale said that it would have been more enjoyable if all parties had supported the bill. But the bill passed despite protests. He said that though there is protest against the bill in Punjab, Haryana, there is no resentment among the farmers of Maharashtra. Athawale also recited the poem during the introduction of the bill in Rajya Sabha.

Union Minister of State Ramdas Athawale said that farmers are going to benefit from the bills brought by the Modi government. He said, we die for the justice of the farmers. Modi always helps the farmers. Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale said that the new law will give more value to the farmers. He will also be able to send his product outside the mandis.