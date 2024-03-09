Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN Polyansky rejected the possibility of eliminating Zelensky by Russia

Russia has no plans to remove Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. This was stated by the first deputy permanent representative of Russia to the UN, Dmitry Polyansky.

He called on members of the UN Security Council to think about Moscow's capabilities. The diplomat also emphasized that Russia has “more important tasks.” In particular, he pointed to the fact that the Russian army was able to destroy a workshop for the production of naval drones. According to Polyansky, this goal is “much more important” than Zelensky.

Do you really think that if we really wanted to hit Zelensky’s motorcade, we wouldn’t be able to do it? Dmitry Polyansky First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN

“And if any of you in your soul hopes to get rid of the leader of the Kyiv regime in this way, then I can disappoint you: this is not part of our plans,” the diplomat added.

Earlier, First Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev made a similar statement. He emphasized that if such a target had been set, Russian missiles would have hit it.

The attack on Odessa occurred during a meeting between Zelensky and the Prime Minister of Greece

On March 6, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian troops struck a hangar in the industrial port area of ​​Odessa. There, according to the defense department, unmanned boats of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were being prepared for combat operations. The object was hit, the department claims.

As the Ukrainian leader himself noted, the Russian side showed disrespect in this way, since the Prime Minister of Greece was with him at that moment.

I don't know who was hit. In any case, it is something incredible when we have a prime minister of another state Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to Zelensky, he not only heard, but also saw the explosion. He stressed that such situations show that Ukraine needs to defend itself better, in particular, using air defense systems.

Earlier, ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson admitted that Vladimir Zelensky and the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Kirill Budanov (included in the list of terrorists and extremists of Rosfinmonitoring) can be destroyed. According to him, they have become “worked out figures” for the United States.

In Russia, Odessa was called a Russian city

In February, Medvedev said that Odessa is a Russian city. He also encouraged her to “come home.” “We have been waiting for Odessa in the Russian Federation, even because of the history of this city, what kind of people live there, what language they speak. This is our Russian, Russian city,” Medvedev said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also considers Odessa a Russian city. Last December, he designated the southeast of Ukraine as historically Russian territories. The entire Black Sea region went to Russia as a result of the Russian-Turkish wars, Putin recalled. “What does Ukraine have to do with it? (…). Odessa is generally a Russian city,” he said.

In addition, in October 2022, speaking about the special operation, the Russian leader emphasized that Odessa can be both a bone of discord and a symbol of conflict resolution.