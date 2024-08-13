Hu Lipeng falls from the third floor of a building: the boy was only 19 years old.

A 19-year-old boy died after falling from the third floor of a building. Initially, it was thought that he had committed suicide, but over time this hypothesis was discarded.

What happened to the young man? Hu Lipeng?

A young boy of 19 years old he died in Lawn following a bad fall from third floor of a palace. The boy, whose name was Hu Lipeng, he was at the home of a fellow countryman when the tragedy occurred. This disastrous fall left him no escape, as it occurred several meters high.

To investigate the matter, Prato Companywhich in fact found that the reason for the boy’s death was due to this fall. The building in question is located in the Grignano district, a rather well-known location in the country.

Apparently, however, several inconsistencies would have emerged in this story, which is why the police would have decided to launch further investigations. At the moment all the videos coming from the security cameras in the area, which may be able to provide some more information about what happened.

Is it suicide? Investigators have doubts

At first, investigators hypothesized how the boy could have decided to throw himself from the third floor in a completely unexpected way. voluntary. The hypothesis has therefore made its way that suicidea statement which however faded away as the hours passed.

The investigations have shown that the injuries suffered by the boy are not compatible with suicide. For this reason the Public Prosecutor’s Office of Prato has decided to open an investigation murder case filealthough at the moment the police have very little information.

In the meantime the doctor Luciana Sonnellini is proceeding with the autopsy of the boy while some prosecutors have seized the cell phones of the victim and the boy who lived in the building in question. All with the aim of being able to recover some more information. We await further updates.