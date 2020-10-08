If half of the Armenian population has already left Stepanakert, those who remain take refuge in cellars or in Orthodox churches, above all for practical and humanitarian reasons.

They are few to pray, maybe 100 but there is a real fervor of the small community which has taken refuge for ten days now in the main Orthodox church of Stepanakert. After one of his two daily services, Pargev Martirossian, archbishop here for 28 years, refuses to mention a religious war: “Cit is not a religious war. There are around four thousand Islamist terrorists in Azerbaijan. We are facing terrorists. We are facing a new war of civilization. It’s becoming more and more of a global war. “

The refugees from the church, who have settled in the four interior chapels, in the basement, are mainly women. Nastia, 43, thinks of her two sons at the front and the mercenaries from Syria whom they must repel: “I don’t care what war this is. The most important thing is that my sons come home! “

They are terrorists fighting against our small nation.Nastia, mother of a familyto franceinfo

“It’s not the Turks, it’s the terrorists who served in Syria and Afghanistan. They’re fighting for money, but not for Islam,” she continues.

Surrounded by a dozen other women, Nastia stands before the special envoy to Nagorno-Karabakh from Ria-Novosti, one of the main official Russian press agencies. She has prepared a little speech that will be addressed to Vladimir Putin on her birthday: “Dear Vladimir Vladimirovich, we wish you a happy birthday, we the mothers of Nagorno-Karabakh. We urge you to end this war here and take all necessary measures for it. “ The last Orthodox faithful who have taken refuge around their archbishop are not alone. Regularly other believers come surrounding streets or even nearby villages support them by providing them with some food and water.

War in Nagorno-Karabakh, the refugees of Stepenakert: listen to the report by Claude Bruillot