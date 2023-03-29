Lange it caused heated discussions, now it should finally be available in April: The 49-euro ticket. But that’s not the only change coming. What consumers can expect in April.

Sale of the 49-euro ticket starts

The sale of the 49-euro ticket is scheduled to officially start on April 3rd. From May 1st, customers will probably be able to use the nationwide local transport ticket on buses and trains. However, the Federal Council still has to approve it at its next meeting at the end of March.

The nuclear phase-out is completed

The end of nuclear power in Germany has been debated for a long time, but now the time has come: in mid-April the remaining nuclear power plants in Germany will be shut down. The Neckarwestheim 2, Isar 2 and Emsland power plants were originally scheduled to go offline at the end of 2022.

After a word of authority from Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), the traffic light decided last year to let the nuclear power plants run beyond the end of the year in order to ensure security of supply in the energy crisis.

Corona rules expire

Other corona rules are expiring: Visitors only have to wear a mask in practices, nursing homes and clinics until April 7th. The mask requirement for employees and residents of these facilities fell in March.

New cast at “Tatort”



Corinna Harfouch and Mark Waschke, who will play investigators Susanne Bonard and Robert Karow in Berlin’s “Tatort”.

:



Image: dpa



“Tatort” fans can look forward to a new inspector: Corinna Harfouch will take over in Berlin’s “Tatort” – she will investigate as the successor to Meret Becker together with Mark Waschke. The first two episodes are scheduled to air at Easter (April 9th ​​and 10th).

Leipzig Book Fair



Fair visitors at the Leipzig Book Fair 2019.

:



Image: Imago



The Leipzig Book Fair was canceled for three years due to the corona virus – this year it will take place again. From April 27th to 30th, readers, authors and publishers will be able to talk to each other. Guest country this time is Austria.

Arlberg tunnel closed in Austria

Holidaymakers traveling by car in Austria may have to be prepared for major detours: the Arlberg Tunnel, Austria’s longest road tunnel, will be closed for around six months from April 24th for renovations. For the summer months, it is recommended to plan more time and – if possible – to drive one of the spacious alternative routes.