Aitana has already found a substitute for Nuria Andreu, the manager who has accompanied him during his musical career this last year and who dismissed unexpectedly. The singer has been photographed at the airport with a boy who, as data on him has been known, is Miguel Torán, his new representative.

As Andreu himself told the portal herself Lookthe last day he worked for the artist was Monday, February 24, four days before the premiere of his documentary, Metamorphosis, and that his dismissal happened “suddenly.”

After making the news known, Juls Elijah assured in the Mtmad podcast In all sauces that one of the reasons for which Aitana would have dispensed with her representative was for a “discussion” between this and the father of the Catalan, in addition to that among them there was “a lot of tension” and could no longer work together because “they were not understood.”

However, Aitana has found just over a week a substitute for Nuria Andreu. But, Who is Miguel Torán? According to his LinkedIn profilethe young man has been working as A&R professional since February of 2023 in Universal Music Group, the record with which Aitana has his professional contract.

Graduated in Technologies and Communication Services Engineering (2015) and with a Master in Bisness Administration (2019), also worked as a creative and synchronization manager for Warner Chappell Music and as Marketing Manager for the Red Bull brand.

Nicknamed as ‘miki’it is defined as an “an agile person, aimed at objectives, motivated for success and always willing to accept a challenge.” For him, “music has always been more than a passion” and passionate and feels “curious about all aspects of entertainment marketing”, as detail in the aforementioned social network.

Although little else is known about him and his Instagram profile is private, Torán It appears in scenes of the Aitana documentary. In them They are seen commenting on the work of the artist and her new songs, such as February 6.