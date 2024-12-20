Making a weekly menu and knowing exactly what you will buy when you go to the supermarket is one of those tasks that always tends to remain on the to-do list of many homes. And without an artificial intelligence assistant to help us?

MercadonIA is an independent project of the Valencian supermarket chain created by Juan Carlos Cavero Graciatelecommunications engineer. This system uses a customized GPT model (a trained version of ChatGPT) with Mercadona product data to optimize the purchase and diet of users who ask it.

The system was developed through a process of scraping (read and extract data from a website, in this case Mercadona) that collected nutritional information and prices, allowing us to generate weekly menus adapted to personal preferences, intolerances or the budget we request.

As a curiosity, the creator had to rely on image reading technology to extract the nutritional tables of all the products, since they were in photographic format on the supermarket’s website.

How MercadonIA can help you

Although its name may suggest an official affiliation, MercadonIA is a completely independent initiative. All the work of its creator, combined with the OpenAI platform, gave rise to a GPT that not only analyzes data, but uses it to solve everyday problems.

Among its key functionalities are:

Personalized diets : Allows you to configure weekly menus based on preferences such as gluten-free, low-calorie or completely vegan diets. It also details the macronutrient balance.

: Allows you to configure weekly menus based on preferences such as gluten-free, low-calorie or completely vegan diets. It also details the macronutrient balance. Savings in the basket : Defines menus adjusted to budgets such as 50 euros per week for two people, recommending economical products or those with greater savings due to quantity.

: Defines menus adjusted to budgets such as 50 euros per week for two people, recommending economical products or those with greater savings due to quantity. Smart shopping lists: Organize products by aisles, saving time in the supermarket.

Examples of ‘prompts’ that you can request from MercadonaIA

So, for example, with a tight budget, you can access MercadonIA and suggest a balanced menu for the entire week, optimizing common ingredients to avoid waste. For example, you could ask:

“Create a weekly menu for two people with a maximum cost of 50 euros. It includes low-calorie dishes and uses natural products.”

If you are celiac, simply ask for:

“Design a weekly gluten-free menu for three people, which does not exceed 1,500 calories per day per person.”

With these indications, this new AI can help you design a menu with Mercadona products, going much more like a supermarket purchase.