At the launch of the RB19 in February, Red Bull Racing not only announced that the team will be working with Ford in 2026. During the presentation it also became clear that the color scheme for the races in America will receive some adjustments. Even more fun: the fans can come up with those adjustments. This is the car that Max Verstappen will drive during the Miami GP.

Okay, the fans should not completely change the color of the Red Bull. Only the sidepod – you know, that thing on the side that Russell took a bite out of at Verstappen last weekend – plus sides of the front and rear wing get a new paint job. The sponsors in those places will also like that, because they get some extra attention this way.

Do you also want to paint Max Verstappen’s car? For the other two races in America you can submit a design on the website of Red Bull Racing. The winner not only gets the honor of seeing his or her artwork on the car of Pérez and Verstappen, the winner also receives an all-expenses-paid trip to the race in Texas or Las Vegas. Not annoying either.