Matthias krull he lifts his pants, and places a pruning shears on the anklet that has reminded him of his crimes for two years: laundering money for the rich Venezuela, close to the Chavista regime. Armed with a court order, the ex-swiss banker he cuts through the hard plastic and a torrent of emotion takes over him.

“Physically I got used to it, but psychologically it’s liberating, ” says Krull, 47, from his rented house in Miami.“ Being able to wear shorts again is a great thing. I was going to my son’s soccer games, it was 38 years ago and everyone was wearing shorts. ”

Krull’s legal problems stem from his work in Venezuela, a country plagued by corruption in two decades of socialist rule. At the time, Krull, who worked for the Julius Baer Group, was the private banker for people related to the government. Among his clients were stepchildren of the president, Nicolás Maduro.

The banker was arrested in 2018 at the Miami airport and prosecuted for money laundering, which began his second act as a star witness for US federal investigators trying to unravel lto corrupt network Venezuelan who embezzled billions of dollars from the Petroleum.

Krull’s assistance has been decisive. Since he pleaded guilty, he has helped the prosecution recruit other swiss bankers as witnesses, pressured others to surrender and assisted in European investigations.

In recognition of those efforts, a judge reduced his original 10-year prison sentence in September. by 65% and allowed him to remove the locator device. He is scheduled to begin his 42-month sentence this summer.

Above all the process raises a more pressing question: if someone else was responsible. Although the Julius Baer Group dismissed Krull’s actions as those of a rebellious employee, the Swiss regulator found last year that the entity ignored red flags and encouraged bad behavior.

“The goal was to bring in new money,” Krull said. “They didn’t really care about the profitability of the accounts.”

Zurich-based Julius Baer declined to answer questions in detail, so this dispatch reflects Krull’s point of view, expressed in various interviews. Many of the details are supported by court documents and US officials.

For Krull’s rivals, their advantage lay in their childhood. His father, a Lutheran pastor, moved there with the family from Germany when Krull was 7 years old. At a private German school in Caracas, he built a network of contacts among the city’s elite while learning the lingo of the hill towns.

His early years at Julius Baer were a whirlwind fueled by good times. Hugo Chávez was at the height of his power, oil prices rose to record numbers and wealthy Venezuelans were looking for ways to save their money out of the country.

“The joke among the bankers was that the money was lying on the floorYou just had to take it, ” he said.

Krull estimates that he managed more than billion dollars in deposits, which earned him a place in Julius Baer’s “Presidents Club”, the top 10% of managers.

But there was a riskier side. The kidnapping and extortion Bankers were frequent, and Krull moved with an armed bodyguard. After a shooting in front of his department by men who were apparently looking for him, Krull moved to Panama, but continued to travel to Venezuela on business.

A high-risk currency swap that went awry led to Krull’s arrest, although his role in the operation was small and he only intervened towards the end, according to US investigators.

In 2014, one of Krull’s clients made a loan in bolivars to the Venezuelan state oil monopoly PDVSA. The oil company repaid the loan two months later in dollars at an exchange rate much higher than the official one, which allowed the conspirators to take 15 times the amount loaned, according to the criminal complaint against Krull.

Two years later, Krull’s client asked him to move $ 200 million in profits from the bogus loan to an account at a foreign bank, according to investigators.

Krull was instructed by his employer to avoid any transactions involving the oil company. So he put his old client in touch with a manager in Panama who, unbeknownst to the other two, was informant of the US government.

Maduro’s stepchildren

In a meeting at the client’s office in January 2017, Krull met the real beneficiaries of the $ 200 million deal: three men in baseball caps and gold chains introduced as “Los Chamos,” a colloquial form. to say “the boys”. They were the stepchildren of President Maduro.

“At that moment I realized that the situation was coming to me,” said Krull, who sneaked out to eat with the men with a racing heart.

Nicolás Maduro; with the first lady, Cilia Flores. Photo: EFE

Krull insists that he has been made the scapegoat for a secrecy-based private banking system that facilitated the looting of the coffers Venezuelan.

Krull filed an unfair dismissal lawsuit against Julius Baer in Venezuela, describing the meeting in early 2017 in which he spoke with his superiors about what to do with various clients for whom information had been provided to the United States Department of Justice. .

Krull alleges that he received instructions from don’t turn away customers and keep your personal accounts open.

“The only objective was to continue generating income for the bank and not take any real and concrete action to prevent money laundering,” Krull alleges in his lawsuit.

The Swiss regulator last year identified many transactions over a decade that point to “systemic failures” at Julius Baer.

Specifically, the audit concluded that the entity had “significant” flaws in investigating the identity of Latin American clients and compensated the bankers for attracting new funds with few respects for meeting legal requirements.

In a statement, Julius Baer indicated that the criminal activity for which Krull pleaded guilty occurred outside of his duties. The bank claims to have cooperated with the Swiss authorities.

Mark Pieth, an expert on money laundering, said that in recent years there have been several scandals with Swiss banks, so there is no excuse for not knowing the source of the huge sums of money collected by their collaborators in Venezuela.

“With Venezuela they should have sounded all alarmsPieth said.

The expert said he was surprised that no charges had been brought against more Swiss financial managers. In Switzerland, financial markets supervisor FINMA sent reprimands to two senior managers in the Julius Baer probe, a punishment Pieth likened to “a blow to the knuckles.”

“It’s like asking casinos to identify gambling addicts,” he said.

Now, while he waits to serve his sentence, Krull spends the day taking his children to soccer games and talking to old friends.

“I regret most of all that I was dragged into this situation, I did not have the strength to raise the alarm and step forward talking to the right people,” Krull said. “That will stay with me for the rest of my life.

The author is a journalist for the Associated Press. Jamey Keaten of AP in Geneva contributed to this report.

