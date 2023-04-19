The long life and career of Maryse Condé—at 86, the Guadeloupean writer has published more than 20 books—has been shaped by political and cultural upheavals.

She has played a role in interpreting those changes. With roots in Guadeloupe, but years gone by… in Africa, Europe and North America, her work has explored the threads of the black diaspora, keeping the Caribbean at the center.

“The world changes and the writer changes with it,” Condé said from his home in Provence, France. “It’s not a question of age, but rather of sensitivity to change and the desire to write about it.”

In 2018, Condé received the New Academy Award. Since then, she has been feted at the Aké Festival in Nigeria in 2020 and at the Mucem museum in Marseille in November. She was inducted into the 2022 Royal Society of Literature International Writers program, and since January a Paris high school has been named after her.

In March, Condé published “The Gospel According to the New World,” translated into English by her husband and longtime translator, Richard Philcox.

The novel follows a mixed-race, Christ-like figure who travels the world in search of meaning and belonging.

Condé’s books, including his early historical epic, “Segu,” have always presented a lively and subversive vision, often reimagining the Western literary canon with Caribbean life at its center.

Born in Pointe-à-Pitre, Guadeloupe, Condé went to study in Paris in 1953, earning a doctorate in comparative literature at the Sorbonne. A Fulbright scholarship took her to the United States, where she taught at various universities. In the 1960s, as a young Marxist, she moved to Guinea and Ghana in West Africa, where she spent time with Malcolm X and Che Guevara, and surrounded herself with filmmakers, activists, and Caribbean exiles.

That was a formative period, though it ended on a sour note: Disillusioned with the rule of Kwame Nkrumah, the President of Ghana, she was expelled from the country on suspicion of subversive activity. “I have witnessed many contradictory events,” she recalled, including the death of Nkrumah and Ahmed Sékou Touré, the leader of Guinea, which “signified the end of a certain radicalism and the beginning of the interconnection between African societies.”

French Guadeloupean writer Sarah-Estelle Bulle sees Condé’s life and books as historical and cultural bridges. “Her experiences of hers in the Caribbean, Africa and Europe, as well as in the US, are so vast that they allow us to think about the complex links between those worlds,” Ella Bulle said. “She is deeply attached to the notion of a global world and a human culture.”

Condé naturally has the last word. “I am still Maryse Condé, black, woman and Caribbean, and always will be”.

By: Anderson Tepper