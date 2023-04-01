The Arcore mansion, headquarters of the elderly Silvio Berlusconi, 86, and his closest entourage, was never an ordinary place. But the house—the temple of the political and sexual excesses of Il Cavaliere, scene of the legendary parties bunga bunga— has undergone some relevant changes in recent times. Marta Fascina, 33, a deputy for Forza Italia and a young partner of the owner of Mediaset, has taken the reins. And some things have sped up. The Calabrian, who is not known for public statements, has begun to impose her political line on the leadership of Forza Italia and has managed to separate Licia Ronzulli from the control room, until now head of the secretariat, from the Senate group and party coordinator in Lombardy, the most important region (now that position is held by a friend of Fascina). The changes, although they seem only the result of the sentimental life of the man who ruled Italy for nine years, hide a more complex game.

The political and economic universe of Berlusconi, who has just left the hospital due to one of his many ailments, was divided into three clear sections, theoretically unaffected by each other. The family, where her children Marina and Pier Silvio take the lead; the party, where Antonio Tajani has apparently regained power, and the Arcore mansion, where today no one doubts that Fascina has taken the reins, going much further than Berlusconi allowed his previous partners. The part that adds complexity to the articles is that the family home has managed to influence other areas, and the rest of the protagonists have accepted, for different reasons, that it be so. His particular ascent, narrated in detail by the newspaper The stamp this week, serves a European strategy to try to form an alliance in Brussels between the popular and the group of conservatives (ECR) chaired by Giorgia Meloni.

Fascina – whom Berlusconi has referred to this week as “my wife”, despite the fact that in theory they have not married – rivaled Ronzulli upon arrival. The head of the group in the Senate, right eye of Il Cavaliere In recent years, she was the author of the last great cleanup in Forza Italia, which ended with the departures of historical figures from the formation such as the ministers of the previous Executive Renato Brunetta, Mariastella Gelmini or Mara Carfagna. Ronzulli also managed to marginalize Tajani (current vice president and foreign minister) from the leadership, when in theory he is the coordinator of the party. In addition, the former nurse had marked a critical line with the Executive of which Forza Italia is a part with Brothers of Italy and the League. So Fascina’s rise has the sympathy of Tajani and, by the way, of Meloni herself.

Does not shake hands through contagion

Fascina does not speak. He does not give interviews. Nor does she shake hands with her, say those who deal with her, for fear of contagion of some kind. According to The stampIn addition, she is obsessed with an imminent Russian nuclear attack and willingly buys Vladimir Putin’s propaganda. According to the Turin newspaper, lately he has been looking for a house with a nuclear shelter and has drawn up a list of relatives and collaborators who could get on a plane that Berlusconi would already have prepared to fly out of Italy in the event that nuclear warheads begin to whistle in the sky. transalpine. Some sources believe that her view of her conflict explains her latest outbursts. Il Cavaliere Regarding the Russian invasion of the Ukraine. That would be the only drawback they see in the Government to the growing power of Fascina. Everything else looks good. Also within the other compartment of the Berlusconi universe: the family.

Marina and Pier Silvio —opposed, according to the Italian press, to the supposed marriage of the couple— look after the interests of the Fininvest conglomerate, the parent company to which Mediaset belongs. And they have defended full support for the Government since the beginning of the legislature, the best way to guarantee that the sea is always flat. The relationship with Meloni, some sources say, is good. And the Prime Minister’s partner, Andrea Giambrubno, is a journalist who works at Mediaset (as Berlusconi himself took it upon himself to publicly recall). The connection is total and nothing should spoil it. It fascinates, with this placid panorama, it advances. And she also places her people in charge of important departments, such as the one that controls membership and registration, now directed by a friend from school: Tullio Ferrante.

The background play —each one has their own— is piloted by Antonio Tajani to repeat the Italian scheme in Brussels. And that is perhaps the most important. The idea of ​​the former president of the European Parliament is that an alliance can be forged after the European elections between the group chaired by Meloni (the ECR) and the European People’s Party (where Forza Italia is registered). The wet dream of a part of the center right is that the EPP definitively abandons the idea of ​​governing with the Socialists and tries in Europe what, they consider, is giving good results in Italy. For this, the return of Tajani to the command of control of the party is essential. And complicity with Fascina.

