Mack’s torpedo-fronted trucks were already iconic, but movie series Cars took it up a notch. The cheerful carrier in the film also bears the same name as the brand. One of Bliksem McQueen’s better friends must also start electrifying now. At least, in the real world. The Mack MD Electric will be Mack’s first long nose electric model.

For the electric motor, Mack turns to the Australian SEA Electric. That company provides the electric Mack truck with a peak power of 265 horsepower. The strength of the concept is literally and figuratively in the couple. According to the truck manufacturer, that would be 2,508 Nm. This means that the Mack MD Electric must be able to pull a weight of up to 8,800 kilograms.

The battery of the Mack MD Electric

The batteries of the electric truck together have a capacity of 150 kWh and 240 kWh. This should allow a range of 370 kilometers. Charging can be done with a fast charger up to 394 volts or with a DC charger. With that 80-kW DC charger you should have a full battery again within 100 and 160 minutes. You can also recover energy when braking.

The Mack MD Electric should be delivered sometime at the end of this year. It is not Mack’s first electric truck, by the way. At the end of 2021, the brand already launched the LD Electric, which is a kind of electric garbage truck. It is not known what transport companies and other customers have to pay for a Mack MD Electric.