Luisa González is the only woman of the presidential candidates who participated this Sunday in the general elections in Ecuador and his candidacy covers the possibility that correísmo will govern the country again now that it has passed to the second round.

Her appointment was not accidental, as she embodies the strong spirit of the Manabí woman (from the coastal province of Manabí), a land of thriving people who boast of the legacy of the “Old Fighter”, the caudillo Eloy Alfaro, a reference to liberalism of principles of the 20th century and twice president of Ecuador.

Luisa Magdalena González Alcívar, 45, does not hesitate to affirm that her main adviser, if she becomes President, will be former president Rafael Correa (2007-2017). and that he will try to recover the legacy left by the leader during his presidential decade.

Precisely, the slogan of her campaign is “Recover the homeland” which, according to her, fell apart during the governments of Lenín Moreno (2017-2021) and Guillermo Lasso (2021-2023), Correa’s staunch rivals.

The Correísmo candidate was born by accident in Quito on November 22, 1977, when her parents were on vacation in the country’s capital, but she immediately returned to Canuto, a rural town in the city of Chone, in the coastal province of manabí.

One hundred percent Manaba

That is why she is recognized as one hundred percent “manaba” and “montubia”, as the peasants of the coast are called, skilled in handling horses, skillful with the machete, tender in the home, as the cliché says.

He likes tonga, a fish stew with peanuts cooked in banana leaves and served with rice, very popular in the Manabita countryside, where the region’s “caña” is drunk, a brandy that is also strong.

She lived her childhood and youth with her grandparents in Canuto, in the countryside, where she learned to enjoy nature, to work hard, to exercise constantly, and to be disciplined, as she has recounted on several occasions.

Even today he returns to his grandparents to seek refuge and advice from them, who continue with the task of educating Luisa’s two children in values.

The candidate studied at the International University of Ecuador, where she obtained a law degree, and obtained a master’s degree in Economics and Development at the Complutense University of Madrid.

The presidential candidate Luisa González (c) with Andrés Arauz (d).

A policy forged with Correa

Her political life was forged together with Rafael Correa, in whose administration she held the positions of coordinator of the Presidential Strategic Agenda (2010), Vice Minister of Tourism Management (2014), General Secretary of the Presidential Office (2015) and National Secretary of Public Administration. (2017).

She also served as vice consul of Ecuador in Madrid (2011) and consul in Alicante (Spain), in 2017, as well as general secretary of the Quito Companies Administration.

She launched into active politics after the end of Correa’s term, always sheltered by her political thought, and in 2021 she was elected as a member of the National Assembly (Parliament).

Luisa González began to play an important role in the leadership team of Revolución Ciudadana. Her name began to sound just after President Lasso announced last May his decision to invoke the so-called “cross death”, for which he dissolved Parliament and called extraordinary elections.

Lasso issued the decree of dissolution of the National Assembly when the Legislature was preparing to vote a motion of no confidence against the president in a political trial in which he was accused of alleged embezzlement (embezzlement) in a public company.

Correa’s parliamentary group seemed to have enough strength to remove Lasso from power, but the ruler overturned everything with the “death cross”, which also forced him to end his presidency, which began in 2021 and should have ended in 2025. .

Last June, Revolución Ciudadana appointed Luisa González as its presidential candidate, in electoral binomial with Andrés Arauz, presidential candidate in 2021 and now running for Vice President.

The correísta has spent soles on campaign tours and is convinced that the Citizen Revolution is in good health and has the necessary trust of the electorate to return to power and rebuild what, according to her, “Lasso has destroyed.”

EFE