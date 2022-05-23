The FEB is looking for a non-community player to nationalize for EuroBasket 2022. Ricky Rubio’s withdrawal due to injury and Sergio Rodríguez’s withdrawal from the team leaves them without two fixed options for the last fifteen years and shows that others like Quino Colom, Alberto Díaz or Dani Pérez, present in the qualifying windows, do not reach that step. Wanted, as reported ACE, the path of Lorenzo Brown, an American combo who will be 32 years old at the time the continental selection event takes place. Emergency solution for the Spanish National Team in the search for a better participation this summer, in which it will already be an orphan of the female absolute, and for which the Federation will make this effort.

Brown is a player who can combine point guard with shooting guard., extremely agile when it comes to carrying the ball and with many points in his hands. He is not a game director to use who takes care of the ball, but he does give outlets in attack that other players do not offer. A plunger who likes to have the ball when it burns. Quality penetrations and courage without hindrance. He is therefore not a specialist point guard or shooting guard, he is a 1-2. He could perfectly coexist with the aforementioned Colom, Díaz or Pérez, since these are bases with much more rectitude.

The main reason for having a player like him in the assault on a EuroBasket, which is a priority with this coach, is none other than the relationship with him, with coach Sergio Scariolo. When the Italian was in the NBA as an assistant to Nick Nurse at the Toronto Raptors, one of the players he was in charge of was Brown. The good relationship is, therefore, also a guarantee.

We have seen Lorenzo in the last season in the Euroleague with the Russian Unics. He left the team after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February and the competition’s subsequent decision to sideline both them and CSKA and Zenit. He’s been in Europe since before the COVID pandemic hit, but he hasn’t achieved iconic status because he goes from club to club every season. In 2019 he signed for Serbian Red Star. In 2020 he left for the Turkish Fenerbahçe. In 2021 it is his turn for a new team and, except for surprise, this 2022 will be the same.

The professional basketball career has taken this son from Rockford, in the state of Illinois, to many places. He studied in a high school from the city where he grew up, the Centennial of Roswell (Georgia), to later go to a military academy in Chatham (Virginia). His university studies, in which he gave him landscaping and management of tourist spaces, he did at North Carolina State. In the Wolpacks he spent three years playing, being one of the highlights of his generation along with other NBAs such as CJ Williams, TJ Warren, Rodney Purvis or the shooter Scott Wood (Murcia). In 2013 he decided to try his luck in the NBA and was elected 52nd in the draft, going to the Timberwolves. Since then he has had short or dull spells in teams like the Suns or the Raptors, who cut him off before winning the championship in 2019 with Kawhi Leonard, Marc Gasol, Kyle Lowry, Serge Ibaka or the aforementioned Scariolo. He is therefore not a full-fledged NBA champion. He has also passed through the rich Chinese league: in 2016 for Jinhua and in 2019 for Guangzhou.

Brown, for more biographical signs, was born on August 26, 1990. Measure 1.94 meters.

In the team that brought him to the NBA, Minnesota, he coincided with Kevin Garnett. The relationship he had with him went beyond the pitch and the young Lorenzo took KG as his mentor. She lived with him in the summer of 2015, just when the veteran was returning to the team that made him great on an individual level. “I had the opportunity to see how he lived and to get into his mind a little bit. That’s where I got the hunger to play. I felt like I had been through too much. For me he was the most important mentor and motivational tool. Watching him grow and improve until make your team champion [Boston] is what I took as positive energy”declared in those years. But the click in his head came in Toronto in 2017, where he changed his number to the ‘4’ that he wore there and that he kept at Unics until recently, with a vindictive reason: “For each one of the four years that I had been a professional and felt that I had been asleep”.

In this 2021/22, in Russia, they have improved their numbers in the Euroleague. Your socks are on 11.5 points and 4.5 assists and he has put on 13.8 points and 6.1 assists. Perasovic’s Unics set-up gave him more freedom despite competition from Spissu and Canaan and he ended up playing a notable role at the Kazan club.