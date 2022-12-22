From an elementary school teacher to the first lady of Peru and, from there, to the asylum in Mexico, going through a plot of accusations against her and her family.

This has been the last year and a half of Lilia Paredes, the wife of former President Pedro Castillo, who has been detained since December 7 accused of rebellion after trying to dissolve the Peruvian Congress and being dismissed by the same chamber.

This Wednesday, Lilia Paredes landed with her two children in Mexico, a country that has granted them political asylum. Before the flight, Castillo’s family was at the Mexican embassy in Lima.

They traveled after the chancellery granted Lilia and her children, Alondra and Arnold, a safe conduct.

“There is no such thing as political persecution,” emphasized Peruvian Foreign Minister Cecilia Gervasi in a no-questions-asked meeting. But she did issue a warning, that Peru can request the extradition of Paredes at any time if required.

Because the former first lady, 49, is the subject of a preparatory investigation “as a co-author of the crime of criminal organization.”

And not just her. Also three of her six siblings.

Accusations that Paredes rejects, although he insists on his respect for justice and his willingness to collaborate with it.

“Silent, no gravitating influence”

Lilia Paredes was born in April 1973 in Anguía, in the province of Chota (Cajamarca), one of the poorest departments in the country.

In the local media they detail her as an artisan, weaver and rancher. And she with a focus: religion, since her family belongs to the Christian Church of the Nazarene.

He met Castillo in elementary school and, after a few years without seeing each other, they resumed contact in secondary education. They have been married 21 years.

Until Pedro Castillo was elected president of Peru in 2021, he lived in the Chugur countryside, seven hours from Lima.

There she worked as a teacher and got involved in farm work and livestock.

“We are never going to forget where we are from,” he said in the local church shortly before leaving for the Peruvian capital.

Once in Lima, Paredes began her role as first lady with acts of a social nature. She was also in charge of the Spouse Support Office of the President of the Republic.

“Unlike other first ladies [de Perú]Lilia has had a low profile, she has not had much public exposure,” Peruvian journalist Martín Riepl tells BBC Mundo.

And it has been, he says, “silent, it has not had a significant influence,” as Nadiene Heredia did, for example, “the power behind the power of Ollanta Humala.”

Very active in networks, she has not yet removed her role as First Lady of the Nation from her Twitter profile.

The accusation

Paredes was not on the journalistic radar, explains Riepl, until the courts called her to testify for the corruption cases in which, in principle, only one of her sisters, Yenifer, was involved.

In August, a prosecutor from the Special Team against Power Corruption pointed out Paredes as part of a network in charge of granting public works for the benefit of his family along with his brothers and businessman Hugo Espino.

“It is considered that she is the coordinator within the criminal organization that Pedro Castillo would head and the plot is related to the award of public works through the Ministry of Housing, whose former owner Geiner Alvarado is a fugitive,” says Riepl.

After a hearing in October, where the prosecution said that, if Paredes’ participation was proven, he could receive a sentence of between 8 and 10 years with four months in prison, the judge imposed a series of restrictions on the former first lady.

Specifically, submit to monthly control before the prosecutor’s office, report their activities and not be absent from their place of residence without judicial permission. All this for 36 months.

So, when Paredes applied for asylum in Mexico after her husband’s arrest, it was not clear if she could, in fact, leave Peru for the North American country.

Before the announcement of the safe-conduct issued by the Peruvian Foreign Ministry, the Appeals Chamber of the National Superior Court of Justice annulled the restrictions that Paredes had.

“His asylum generates some debate [en Perú] from the point of view that someone who is being investigated for corruption is being released. But she is the mother of the two minors, if she gives them asylum to get out of a politically polarized, aggressive environment, it is very difficult for them not to be with either of their parents, “says the Peruvian journalist.

The boys: Walter and David

Paredes is not the only one in her family who is involved in the investigation known in Peru as the “Anguía case.”

The prosecution also pointed to Walter and David, Lilia’s male brothers, for the crimes of money laundering and criminal organization.

In the case of David, 32, the use of a company to prepare the technical file for some works in the province of Chota is being investigated. Walter, 40, is being targeted for allegedly making payments for the same purpose.

Both, according to the hearing last October, could face a sentence of 16 years in prison.

Until this week, David and Walter had the same restrictions as their sister Lilia, that is, the monthly control before the prosecutor’s office, the report of their activities and not absent from their residence without permission from the judge.

In addition, they were prohibited from going to the Government Palace, the headquarters of the Transport and Housing ministries, as well as various municipalities where these irregularities were allegedly committed.

But, as with the former first lady, the courts overturned these restrictions.

Yenifer, like a daughter

Of the Paredes siblings, Yenifer, the youngest, is like a daughter to the Castillos. The 26-year-old grew up with the couple since she was a child.

For the Peruvian prosecutor’s office, Yenifer supposedly fulfilled a different role in the plot of the “Anguía case”, specifically, that of a lobbyist.

According to the Public Ministry, it was she who allegedly recruited the different mayors with the aim of accelerating the projects in their municipalities and connected them with different owners of fictitious companies, created and directed by people close to former President Castillo, to obtain contracts for Public Works.

The preventive measures against Yenifer did go further and, in August, a judge ordered 30 months of preventive detention against her while the investigation continued.

Yenifer turned herself in after the authorities searched her house and the president’s palace and after the State prosecution released a controversial video where Castillo’s sister-in-law is seen making efforts to build a sanitation project in a town although he did not hold any public office.

She was held in the Chorrillos Women’s Prison until October, when a judge revoked the measure and she was released with restrictions, which, for now, include not leaving her home without notifying the Public Ministry and going promptly to the authorities in case that it is requested.

A story of corrupt families

In the case of Lilia Paredes, still undergoing a preliminary investigation, the alleged crime could have occurred in “apparent collusion with small businessmen and local governors” in eastern and northern Peru, in areas close to Cajamarca, “areas for which she has been moved,” says Riepl.

These types of plots have occurred before in the upper echelons of Peru.

“Nadine Heredia (Ollanta Humala’s wife) is being prosecuted for acts of corruption, her trial is already in the oral stage and she was also in preventive detention; Eliane Karp, Alejandro Toledo’s first lady, is also being investigated for corruption and waiting to see if resolves the extradition request from Peru to the United States, where they both live,” explains Riepl.

“It is not something new that the presidential family and presidents are in cases of this type,” he reaffirms.

Remember that you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.

BBC-NEWS-SRC: https://www.bbc.com/mundo/noticias-america-latina-64052989, IMPORTING DATE: 2022-12-21 18:50:06

Drafting

BBC News World