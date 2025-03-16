The season is close to the most important months of the year, those of April and May, in which they decide and finish closing European titles and classifications, and the reality is that the LaLiga table cannot be more tight in several of its segments.

In the absence of knowing if the fifth place will give access to the Champions League 2025/2026, the Athletic fight is to retain the fourth placeand that of Sevilla FC is trying to position position to return to European competition. Precisely these two classics are those who face this Sunday (at 4:15 p.m.) in the Movistar Plus+ Party.

Movistar Plus+ Televisa absolutely all LaLiga and Champions games if you have the contracted package that includes them, but weekly it broadcasts a selected match for all its subscribers, Not only those who have fiber and TV packages, but also for those who have the basic plan of 9.99 euros per month.

Movistar+ for 9.99 euros a month with LaLiga and Champions Athletic – Sevilla FC is played in Movistar+, and all users can see it, including those of the exclusive plan in ‘streaming’.

Besides, It also includes a Champions match per week – when there are matches of this competition– Without additional cost, and that is why they could see, for example, the tie between Madrid and Atlético just a few days ago.

This plan works like that of any other platform, Netflix, Max and the like. You register in just a minute and you can unsubscribe when you want, without permanenceand it is not necessary to be a Movistar client, but you can do it independently of your operator.

Of course, to see content in streaming You have to do it in its application, without decoder. You can do it in any operating system, whether Android, iOS, in web version or in your Smart TV.





A classic of our football with a lot of level

There are few times that these two clubs have faced in the First Division, and usually sparks sparks When they do, even more so if there is both at stake and on this occasion, with the Sevillian team in a very good streak and the freshly classified Athletic for the quarterfinals of the Europa League after an epic game against AS Roma.

They are still three more points, but whoever takes them will make an important leap in their aspirations. If the lions do, they will strengthen the fourth place, which could be in danger if Villarreal and Betis win this weekend. If Sevilla does, it will end up coupling to the high zone of the classification.

Obviously, It may be that the team trained by Ernesto Valverde has an invoice the game played just 72 hours beforealthough as always in this football, moral injection may end up compensating the tiredness of those 90 extra minutes disputed during the week.

Luckily for everyone, there are still days ahead and to rectify any error, but virtually all teams are adding points at a good pace and any game is very competing, so the possibility of adding three in three okay gold at this point.

Do you want to discover the best offers? Sign up for our Newsletter.

All products and services have been chosen independently by our journalists, attending to their benefits and/or sales. Every time you decide to buy through the items of 20Dompras, 20minutos.es receives a commission. Read our legal affiliation policy here.

In 20 minutes we look for the best offers and discounts. Prices and availability may vary after publication.