This is known | The suspected Brussels terrorist was in Sweden and Belgium illegally – disappeared from the authorities’ radar

The 45-year-old Tunisian man suspected of Monday’s attack was apparently motivated by Sweden’s recent Koran burnings. He had arrived in Europe in 2011 and the authorities considered him radicalized.

Two a Swede was killed and a third was wounded in a shooting in Brussels on Monday. Belgian prosecutors consider the act to be terrorist, and the suspect is a 45-year-old man of Tunisian background, who died after being shot by the police in a cafe in Brussels on Tuesday.

HS compiled what was known about the attack and its suspected perpetrator on Tuesday evening.

Aimed the blow at the Swedes on purpose

Two elderly Swedish football fans died in the attack.

According to the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs, one of the victims was a man in his seventies who lived in the Stockholm area. Another Swedish man was in his sixties and lived abroad. The third, wounded man is still in the hospital.

The two had been on their way to a nearby stadium where a football match between Sweden and Belgium was about to start.

The shooting happened around 19:15 local time near Sainctelette and Boulevard d’Ypres in Brussels.

The suspect, dressed in an orange jacket, was riding a scooter and had an automatic weapon. A video shot by an eyewitness shows the shooter following his victims on a scooter, shooting them and then driving away.

The suspected attacker himself had published a video on social media in which he said he was a member of the terrorist organization ISIS and that he was just attacking the Swedes, the Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said the Belgian at a press conference on Tuesday According to RTBF.

The suspect’s 12-hour escape ended on Tuesday morning in a cafe in Schaerbeek, Brussels, where the police fatally shot him.

The man lived in the same area in an apartment building with his wife and daughter. On Tuesday, the police searching for evidence had isolated the family’s apartment and interrogated the wife.

However, the prosecutors believe that the man acted alone.

Arrived in Italy from Tunisia, went to prison in Sweden

A Tunisian man convicted of crimes in his home country had arrived in Italy on the island of Lampedusa in 2011, an Italian government source told the news agency Reuters on Tuesday. The Italian news agency Ansa has also reported on the information.

Lampedusa is the destination of many migrants trying to cross the Mediterranean from Africa and the first stop at the European chamber.

The suspect spent some time in Italy, from where his journey continued to Sweden. The man was in the country illegally between 2012 and 2014, the Swedish immigration authorities confirmed on Tuesday in the Ekot program of Swedish radio. During those years, he also spent time in a Swedish prison.

He was subsequently deported from Sweden, after which he returned to Italy. However, the police identified him in Bologna in 2016. He was considered radicalized and the security services followed his movements, Reuters reports.

After this, the man still managed to move to Belgium. The man’s asylum application was rejected in 2020, but according to the Belgian authorities, he continued to stay illegally.

Belgian Minister of Justice Vincent Van Quickenborne said on Tuesday that the suspect was known to the police. He was suspected of, among other things, human trafficking.