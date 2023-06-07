The CDMX Attorney General’s Office investigates the death of a Metro worker, who along with a colleague, went down to the energized tracks on Monday afternoon and fell. Relatives of the victim accuse negligence and opacity in the investigations.

The accident occurred at the Oceania station on Line “B”, and according to the first lines of investigation, it is presumed that they did not notify the Central Control Post so that they cut off the currenthowever, Relatives of the worker who lost his life said that the facilities where the accident occurred were in poor conditiona situation that had already been reported a year earlier.

After what happened, the authorities requested the intervention of Investigative Police (PDI) agents, who have carried out inspections in the place, carry out the analysis of various videos obtained and have interviewed both identity witnesses and factual witnesses, reported the capital prosecutor’s office.

Likewise, it was reported that personnel from the General Directorate of Attention to Victims have provided multidisciplinary support, in the areas of psychology, social and legal work, to the family of the deceased.

Relatives denounce lack of maintenance in the Metro

For their part, the victim’s family denounced via social networks that in the section of the incident, a year ago it had been reported that it had faults, but that the STC never attendedso they blame the authorities for this event.

Hello, I’m your daughter. Please help me share the news, they don’t want the media to find out and are trying to cover it up. They had already reported the deterioration in the facilities and they don’t want to take responsibility, they don’t want the truth to be known. #lineaB #MetroCDMX”, a woman identified as Verónica Alexia, who claims to be the daughter of the deceased, wrote via Twitter.

What do the Metro authorities say?

Through a statement, the STC Metro reported that the general director of the Metro, Guillermo Calderón Aguilera, was following up on the case of the worker who unfortunately died.

“The Metro will be pending the investigation carried out by the Public Ministry to clarify the fact, as well as to provide all the necessary elements,” the statement said.

The body pointed out this Tuesday, a day after what happened, that By instruction of the general director, the legal and administrative area accompany the family of the deceased worker.

In addition, Guillermo Calderón went to the Institute of Forensic Sciences, where he “expressed his condolences to the wife of the station chief inspector and expressed his absolute support.”

The Executive Commission for Attention to Victims of Mexico City also attended this site, indicated the STC Metro.