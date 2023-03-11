Home page World

From: Romina Kunze

Split

An event of Jehovah’s Witnesses was taking place when a person opened fire in Hamburg. Eight people die. The youngest victim wasn’t even born yet.

Hamburg – There are terrible scenes: A man storms a building and shoots wildly. Eight people died and eight others were injured in the killing spree in Hamburg’s Alsterdorf district on Thursday evening (March 9). All of Germany is in shock. Hamburg’s Interior Senator Andy Grote (SPD) spoke to the German Press Agency (dpa) of the “worst crime in our city’s recent history”.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also reacted with dismay to the deadly act of violence: “My thoughts are with the victims and their families in the difficult hours. We mourn those who were so brutally taken from their lives,” said the SPD politician at a press conference on Friday (March 10). But what do we know about the victims from Hamburg?

After the shots in Hamburg: four men and two women die – including an unborn child

Members of Jehovah’s Witnesses gathered Thursday night when the gunman entered the building and opened fire around 9 p.m. According to the information, the fatalities are four men and two women from the religious community. The 35-year-old perpetrator is also one of the fatalities. According to police, he shot himself.

Particularly tragic: The youngest victim had probably not even seen the light of day. According to the police, a female fetus of 28 weeks died in the terrible act. The mother (33) of the unborn child became loud dpa seriously but not fatally injured and is being treated.

Fatalities after rampage in Hamburg all died from “shot effects”

The four men and two women shot dead in the attack were said to be between 33 and 60 years old. “All of the fatalities are German nationals and each died from a gunshot,” said the head of state security for the police, Thomas Radszuweit.

Fatal shots in Hamburg: The pictures of the crime evening View photo gallery

In addition, three people – aged 22, 38 and 45 – suffered life-threatening injuries and three others (32, 26, 22) were seriously injured in the killing spree. A 32-year-old man suffered minor injuries, reports the Hamburg police. The crisis intervention team of the German Red Cross took over the acute psychosocial care of those directly affected, relatives and witnesses.

Further victims probably prevented by quick action by the police – several ammunition found

The culprit is said to have been shot more than 100 times in the community center have. He probably gained access to the building in the north of Hamburg through a window and suddenly shot at the participants of a religious event. “In total, he fired 9 magazines with 15 rounds each,” said Radszuweit.

The quick intervention of the police could probably prevent even worse, write them dpa. According to several reports, emergency services were at the scene within minutes of the first calls to 911. “It is very likely that we owe it to the very, very quick and decisive intervention of the police forces that there are no more victims here,” said the Senator for the Interior.

Seven people died in the killing spree in a community center in Hamburg. An unborn child is also one of the fatalities. © Christian Charisius/dpa

According to the public prosecutor’s office, after the shots were fired, the police also found a large amount of ammunition in the apartment of the alleged perpetrator. The head of the public prosecutor’s office, Ralf Peter Anders, spoke to the dpa of 15 loaded magazines with 15 rounds each and 4 boxes of ammunition with another 200 rounds.

The background to the rampage in Hamburg is still open – the police are not ruling out a dispute

According to investigators, it cannot be ruled out that the shots were fired as a result of possible conflicts within the religious community. According to police information, there are currently indications of a dispute within the Jehovah’s Witnesses members. The connection is currently being examined.

The alleged amok perpetrator comes from the Bavarian Memmingen. He studied in Munich, said Radszuweit. Since 2015 he was dpaAccording to information reported in Hamburg, he grew up in Kempten in the Allgäu. According to police reports, he was also a member of the religious community in the past, but left voluntarily a year and a half ago, but probably not on good terms. (rku)