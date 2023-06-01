This is known about the situation in Kosovo | “Conducting the elections was a mistake”, says Macron – Hundreds again showed their opinion, NATO sends hundreds of peacekeepers

NATO is sending 700 new peacekeepers to the region due to violent clashes caused by local elections.

Security situation in Serb-majority northern Kosovo has deteriorated significantly in recent days as protesters have clashed with police and NATO peacekeepers.

Demonstrators consisting of Kosovo Serbs have demanded, for example, at the Zveçan town hall, that the mayors of Albanian background, who were elected during the Serb boycott, do not take office.

The case has strained the relationship between Serbia and Kosovo. The Serbian army is on the highest alert near the Kosovo border. Minister of Defense of Serbia Miloš Vučević visited the Raška military base near the border, according to Reuters. The country has used increasing readiness in the past as a means of influence in its disputes with Kosovo.

HS compiled what is known about the situation now.

How was the situation on Wednesday?

Hundreds of protesters have gathered again on Wednesday in front of Zveçan City Hall. NATO peacekeepers have isolated the town hall with a fence and barbed wire.

Demonstrators have carried a Serbian flag up to 200 meters long, which they had dragged from Zveçan City Hall through the city.

Kosovar media said that the protesters had broken the windows of Kosovo Albanian media and a police car.

“Even them [pormestarit] has been elected legally, we do not consider the elections to be legitimate. We demand the same as the international community – that they be removed from the place peacefully”, the protester Dragan told the news agency Reuters on Wednesday.

President of France Emmanuel Macron commented on the situation on Wednesday. According to Macron, responsibility for a total of more than 80 injuries belongs to the Kosovo authorities.

“We sent a very clear message to the Kosovo authorities that going through with these elections was a mistake,” Macron said, according to news agencies.

NATO peacekeepers placed barbed wire around Zveçan town hall on Wednesday.

The local elections further tightened the situation

Kosovo is a former province of Serbia that declared independence in 2008. Serbia has not recognized Kosovo’s independence. More than half of the UN member states, including Finland, have recognized Kosovo’s independence. For example, Russia, China or Brazil are not.

Kosovo has an ethnic Albanian majority, but a few percent of its population are ethnic Serbs. The majority of Kosovo Serbs live in the northern parts of the country. For example, of the 16,800 inhabitants of the city of Zveçan, more than 16,000 are American CNN’s including ethnic Serbs.

The background of the flared up clashes are the local elections organized in four cities of northern Kosovo at the end of April, in which the positions vacated by last year’s mass dismissals were filled. Hundreds of Serb officials in northern Kosovo, including mayors, judges and police, resigned last November.

The reason for the resignations was the demand of the Kosovar authorities in November, according to which Serbian-issued vehicle license plates can no longer be used in the country, but they must be replaced with Kosovar ones. A transition period of two months was initially given for changing the license plates, but this was later postponed.

The November dispute interrupted ongoing EU-mediated negotiations between Kosovo, Serbia and the EU in Brussels. This year, the countries have negotiated the normalization of their relations, mediated by the EU, several times, most recently in May, but at the latest the local elections inflamed the relations between the countries badly again.

The Serbian population boycotted the local elections, and their turnout was only 3.5. The largest party in northern Kosovo, loosely translated as Serbian List (Srpska lista za Kosovo i Metohiju), did not put up candidates for the elections, in which case candidates of Albanian background won the elections without a contest. Prime Minister of Kosovo Albin Kurti called the boycotts a threat orchestrated by Belgrade and pressure from criminal gangs.

Violence flared on Monday, 30 peacekeepers were injured

NATO peacekeepers were sent on Monday to secure four city halls and the inauguration of new mayors of Albanian background. Prime Minister of Serbia Ana Brnabić criticized the presence of NATO forces in the region and claimed they were protecting “power grabbers”. Serbia had already put its own army on combat alert on Friday and moved it closer to the Kosovo border.

The situation flared up even more violently than before when protesters tried to get inside the town hall in Zveçan on Monday. According to news agencies, the protesters used, among other things, stun grenades and tear gas to get inside the city hall. According to the AFP news agency, the local police responded with tear gas, and the NATO peacekeepers tried to separate the police and the protesters.

A protester hit the riot shield of a NATO peacekeeper in Zveçan on Monday.

According to AFP, 52 protesters were injured, three of whom are in critical condition. In addition, five protesters were arrested. According to NATO, at least 30 of its peacekeepers were injured in the clashes. Among the injured peacekeepers are at least Italians and Hungarians, as well as a Moldovan news agency Info tag including Moldovans.

Tennis star Novak Djokovic fueled the conflict even further, when she wrote the message “Kosovo is the heart of Serbia” on the television camera after winning her opening match at the French Open tennis tournament on Monday. Djokovic’s father grew up in Zveçan.

The annual UN International Day of Peacekeepers also fell on Monday.

On Tuesday, NATO promised hundreds more peacekeepers

On Tuesday, the Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg told according to news agencies, that due to the clashes, 700 more NATO peacekeepers will be sent to the Western Balkans and one reserve battalion has been separately placed on high alert. At the ready, there are about four thousand NATO peacekeepers in Kosovo. The nationalities of the new peacekeepers to be sent or the time of arrival were not disclosed.

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken criticized Kosovo’s Prime Minister Kurti’s decision to appoint mayors, saying it unnecessarily escalated tensions in the region. US Ambassador to Kosovo Jeffrey Hovenier told AFP that the United States might even stop working for the international recognition of Kosovo and blamed the escalation of the situation on the Kosovo administration.

US Ambassador to Serbia Christopher Hill said on Wednesday that there may be further action from the United States, but did not specify what he said.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has announced Russia’s support for Serbia and the Serb population of Kosovo. According to AFP, the Kremlin says it is actively monitoring the situation.

French President Macron said on Wednesday, according to news agencies, that he hoped to meet the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia together with the German Chancellor By Olaf Scholz with on Thursday in Moldova, when a meeting of the European political community is organized in the country.

Leaders of EU countries and leaders of 20 non-EU European countries, including Kosovo and Serbia, have been invited to the summit. Finland is represented at the meeting by the Prime Minister Sanna Marin (sd).