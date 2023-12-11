This December 10, 2023, the president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, announced through his account on X (formerly Twitter) that his The government will seek to clarify what happened to the young Jhackson Alexis Arias, who was murdered at the age of 23, allegedly by a gang in El Salvador.

According to the president, the young man's body would have been thrown into a mass grave in that country. In fact, it was a prosecutor from El Salvador who told Luz Marina Pérez, the young man's mother, that this is what would have happened to her son.

On January 11, 2022 it began the nightmare for the Arias familysince this was the last time that Jhackson Alexis Arias communicated with his mother, through a remote call.

From then on, the woman heard nothing more about her son. As the days passed, her absence began to generate distress, Well it was something strange.

The mother began a desperate search

After not hearing from her son for several days, Luz Marina Pérez appeared before the Foreign Ministry and the Attorney General's Office of Colombia, in order to find out about her son's whereabouts.

However, It was only until 2 months ago that he was informed, through a Salvadoran prosecutor, that his son had been murdered. by the Mara Salvatrucha MS-13 gang.

“Seeing that it had been eight days and nothing, I decided to file a complaint with the Prosecutor's Office of my country and the case was sent to El Salvador. It has been 21 months since my son's disappearance,” said Luz Marina Pérez, mother of Arias. , in an interview with Semana Magazine.

And he added: “From the authorities there, 20 months later, the prosecutor spoke to me in the company of the psychologist from the office of missing persons of El Salvador to inform me that, according to their investigations, my son had been murdered by the gangs of the MS-13, the Mara Salvatrucha”.

The alleged motive for the murder of Jackson Alexis Arias



The young man's mother mentioned in the interview that a prosecutor from El Salvador told her that the case was related to the tattoo of a 'catrina' under the breastwhich would have been made in Colombia.

Apparently, for the gang this symbol is one of respect, since “that doll is allusive to the opposing gang of MS-13,” the mother told the aforementioned magazine.

And he said: “Then, the prosecutor informed me that my son, according to investigations, had been murdered and very possibly buried in a gang mass grave”.

Gustavo Petro facing the situation

The mother indicated that she feels “very little supported” after the delayed response of the authorities of Colombia and El Salvador.

“I feel very little supported, because they should help me put pressure to search for my son's body. I have spent 20 months with this torture of waiting for what happened to my son,” she said during the interview.

Pérez also said that when he appeared he would like “bring his remains and do a second test to be one hundred percent sure it is him”. Given the above, they responded that they were only going to give her the ashes, so she was dissatisfied.

Faced with this situation, President Gustavo Petro referred to the case on his X account (formerly Twitter), and provided support to the family.

“The government will collaborate in everything with his family to solve the crime and recover his body“Petro published in X.

Colombian would have been murdered in El Salvador by a gang and thrown into a mass grave. The government will collaborate in everything with his family to solve the crime and recover his body.https://t.co/7OUBdWZPgg — Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo) December 10, 2023

