The Ukraine reports initial successes in launching the counter-offensive (symbol image). © IMAGO/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Ukraine is increasingly beginning to launch offensives in contested areas. According to Kiev, the Ukrainian flag has already been hoisted again in several occupied locations.

Kyiv – Im Ukraine war failed Kiev’s counteroffensive probably register first successes. According to the Ukrainian armed forces, they have made further small gains in terrain. The village of Storozheve in the Donetsk region had been taken, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar announced on her Telegram channel on Monday. “The national flag is flying over Storozheve again and so will every locality until we completely liberate the Ukrainian soil,” she wrote.

Storozheve is located on the border between the Donetsk and Zaporizhia regions in the area where Ukrainian troops announced the capture of several settlements the day before.

Ukraine war: military expert expects even bigger offensive by Ukraine

Kiev has explicitly announced the start of its long-awaited major offensive to liberate Russia occupied territories not yet confirmed. However, military experts assume that this is already in progress. The terrain gains underline this. Opposite the American publication Newsweek British military expert Philip Ingram said he expected a major offensive by Ukraine as soon as the first Russian posts were breached. “Until then, Ukraine will continue to take individual positions and will not reveal where a major offensive will start.”

The Ukrainian advance is currently along the Mokri Yaly River. Storozheve lies on the west side of the river, as does previously reported recaptured southern Makarivka. Loud Kyiv Russian troops operating in the area blew up a dam to slow down the Ukrainians’ further advance. The effects of the dam breach are still unclear. Mokri Jaly is a relatively small river. The information could not initially be independently verified.

Ukraine War: Russia reports attacks on Southern Front repelled

On the other hand, the Russian military reported that it had fended off attempts by Ukrainian troops to attack the southern front. Three attacks from the direction of Welyka Novosilka in Donetsk and in the area of ​​the village of Levadne in the Zaporizhia region were repelled by “energetic actions of the defending units”, said the spokesman for the Russian Defense Ministry, Igor Konashenkov, on Monday.

At the same time, he said that Ukrainian troops had been hit in the Neskuchne settlement, among other places. The settlement was previously considered Russian controlled, before Ukrainian units published pictures of the raising of the national flag in the village over the weekend. The now from Moscow The shelling reported is another indication that Neskutschne is no longer under Russian control. There have also been attempts from Russian military circles to put the Ukrainian advances into perspective. According to the Institute for the Study of War, it was said that the Ukraine was only able to achieve success in “grey areas”, i.e. previously contested regions. (dpa/lp)