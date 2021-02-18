During this morning Electronic Arts has announced a new original title, developed by Velan Studio. In this case, it is Knockout City, a team multiplayer that recreates dodgeball games, as has been well indicated through Xbox Wire, it’s not a dodgeball, it’s a dodge brawl. Knockout city will come Optimized to Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC on May 21. Plus, you’ll enjoy Smart Delivery.

Customize your character, team up with your friends and set out to conquer Knockout City. Eliminate your rivals with special shots and perfect team coordination while still dodging and catching the ball. If you don’t have a ball, nothing will happen since you can do the bichobola, where you will be the ball when you put yourself in the hands of a partner, thus becoming the ultimate weapon.

Choose from a wide variety of ball types, locations, and game modes so you don’t get bored. Plus, with each new season will come new maps, ball types, rewards, events, and challenges. Shoot, catch, pass, dodge, and master your way to dominate the dodgeball landscape in this competitive multiplayer that recreates the dodgeball in something special. Compete with friends and eliminate the opposing team in 3v3, 4v4 or free-for-all matches.

With four years of development behind us, Knockout City will enable full crossover play, giving us a chance to defeat our friends no matter what system they’re on, and at launch, everyone will have a chance to try and dodge the fights for free during the period. test. More maps and special balls will be revealed in the coming months, so stay tuned on the web!