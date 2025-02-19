02/18/2025



Updated 02/19/2025 at 06: 47h.





Kirill Dmitriev, born in 1975 in kyiv (Ukraine), is sent by Vladimir Putin to Saudi Arabia to discuss with the US the economic aspects of the meeting that both committees have had on Tuesday with the aim of starting contacts to put end to war in Ukraine and improve the relationship between governments.

After the convesations among the representatives of both countries, Dmitriev said that Trump and his team are “a group of problem solving.” Dmitriev is the general director of the Russian direct investment fund (RDIF), since it has been occupying since 2011. At that time, the World Economic Forum selected it as a young global leader and in Russia was recognized as one of the younger young people.

The RDIF is responsible for attracting foreign capital investments to the country and coinverting in the Russian economy. For his performance these years, he is also a member of the Gazprombank, Rostelecom, Alrosa, Transneft and Russian railway, winning around 2 million dollars a yearaccording to a report of The Insider, which qualifies it as the «main solution»Of the Kremlin.

In addition, his wife Natalia PopovaDeputy Director of the Innoprakika Foundation NGO, has been a classmate and is very friendly of the youngest daughter of Putin, Katerina Tikhonova. During the pandemic, Dmitriev promoted mass vaccination, being one of the first to inject the vaccine, in addition to doing the same with his wife and his parents.









After the Russian invasion in Ukraine, both Dmitriev and the RDIF were sanctioned by the US and by the European Union. Analysts believe that one of Russia’s main assets at meetings with the Trump administration in Arabia is Open the country to US investorseliminate all obstacles in this regard and lift sanctions on both parties.

The banker sent by Putin will be responsible for these contacts. In Trump’s previous stage in the White House (2016-2020), Dmitriev had a key role in contacts between Moscow and Washington. Has also had a Key role in the release of prisonerslike that of the American professor Marc Fogel, arrested in Russia since 2021 for carrying 17 grams of marijuana.

Formed in the best companies

His career in the financial world began in the United States, where he worked in great firms such as Goldman Sachsas a investment banker, or in McKinsey & Companyas a consultant. He also worked between 2002 and 2007 at the Capital Fund Delta Private Equity Partners, before being appointed president in Icon Private Equity, between 2007 and 2010.

The Russian representative in Arabia formed in the United States. He arrived 14 years in New Hampshire, in one of the first exchange programs, and was until 2000, when he returned to Russia.

Meanwhile, he graduated in economics, with honors and distinction, in the Stanford University And subsequently, a MBA in the Harvard Business Schoolin which he obtained the distinction of Baker Scholar.