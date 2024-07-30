Despite finishing in second place, South Korean shooter Kim Yeji won the hearts of users on social media with her performance in the women’s 10m air pistol shooting competition at the Paris Olympic Games.

The videos surfaced on Sunday, when the competition was held, where Yeji lost to her national teammate Oh Ye Jin, who took the gold medal. Both broke the previous record for the discipline in the women’s category.

At the moment that went viral on social media, it was seen how Yeji He fired his pistol with a serious and relaxed demeanor, one hand in his pocket. Despite achieving the record, he did not celebrate: he removed the magazine from the gun and then placed a small flag of his country on the edge of the table so that the camera could capture it. She was greeted with shouts and applausealthough she was unfazed.

The only thing that took her out of her cold and distant persona was the small elephant doll hanging from the middle finger of her left hand, belonging to her daughter.

Yeji looked at her score on the screen in front of her, sighed, and walked away. The shooter scored 241.3 points, as opposed to her teammate and winner, who scored 243.2. The previous record was held by Russia’s Vitalina Batsarashkina: 240.3 at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kim Yeji broke the record in the 10m air pistol shooting alongside her fellow South Korean teammate Oh Ye Jin

Yeji is 31 years old and is roommate and friend of Oh Ye Jin, 19. Although only one of them took home the gold, they made it clear that they were not looking to compete. “She is like my younger sister and I will always take care of her and be there for her, so when she won the medal I was very happy,” Yeji explained.

“I don’t see her as my rival. [Juegos] The Olympics are a big stage and we won gold and silver. When we won these medals, we were so proud to be Korean. “I thought it didn’t matter who won the gold,” he added.

The shooters faced each other in the competition that eliminates its players one by one. “We could help each other, so we felt less pressure”she said. Both competed again on Monday in the qualification for the mixed team air pistol event.

I just discovered Korean athlete Yeji Kim at the Olympics. She won the silver medal in air pistol shooting a few days ago and now I want to see her as a bloodthirsty assassin in an action movie. pic.twitter.com/4XV4avTWIh — #WhyTT (@xqTTs) July 30, 2024

