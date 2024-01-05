The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is his 'most likely' successor. This is what the head of the South Korean intelligence service says. Kim Ju-ae, probably 10 or 11 years old, increasingly accompanies her father at missile tests and military parades.
Marlies van Leeuwen
Latest update:
05-01-24, 14:55
