The times when Jon Olsson was caught at 200 km/h in the Netherlands and was allowed to hand in his driver’s license are behind him. The Red Bull athlete and YouTuber is now a father of two and needs a decent family car. So no longer an impractical thing like an Audi RS 6 Avant, but a sensible sedan. Something of almost six meters, more leather than the wardrobe of the local motorcycle club and a modest gas consumption of about 16 liters per 100 kilometres.

Jon Olsson chose this Rolls-Royce Phantom and bought it just over a year ago. It’s the long wheelbase version with plenty of legroom in the back. Back then the huge sedan was already black (although it did wear a white wrap) but it still had the classic shiny accents, such as the large shiny grille and the most striking chrome window frames. That all had to go out the door for a sinister Black Badge look.

The car was rebuilt in the Netherlands

Jon Olsson’s Rolls-Royce Phantom EWB went to the Dutch DTMobility in Oisterwijk for its metamorphosis. There the car received a body kit from Mansory with pieces of forged carbon, which is all the rage these days. In addition, everything possible was done in black, right down to the Spirit of Ecstasy. The rims come from the Brixton brand and are designed by Jon Olsson himself.

The interior was also completely black and a starry sky was fitted. To top it off, DTMobility increased the power of the V12 to 800 hp. A new exhaust should make the twelve-cylinder more audible. The company was previously allowed to tinker with Olsson’s G-class (nicknamed Lord Hans the G), and his Wraith.

Jon Olsson’s new Rolls-Royce Phantom is not as extreme as his previous creations, but on the other hand, a roof box is not really necessary with all the luggage space that the Rolls already has. And a camouflage wrap on a Rolls, the former ski champion has already done that. Do you think it’s a cool thing? Statistically, it won’t be long before Olsson buys something else and this car comes up for sale, and maybe even in the Netherlands.