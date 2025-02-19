Technology has given us access to areas, activities or experiences that were previously reserved for a few, and one of them that until now were very limited, but that is gradually being universalized is to travel to space. It is true that not anyone can do it, but we are knowing that there are companies that want to become a business.

One of them is the company Blue Origin, owned by Jeff Bezos known for being the founder of the Ecommerce Amazon giant. This project seeks allow people who are not astronauts to also go up to spacesomething that until not much was something totally unthinkable.

The greatest setback to travel to space is the huge amount of money that each mission requires, being the main problem that until now that The spacecraft were one -use. However, there are already several companies, including Bezos or Space X of Elon Musk, which are testing and with enough results the recyclable ships.

This means that The thrusters, from which the ship emerges when it enters orbit, returns to the base intact and can be reused in another takeoff. The truth is that they have not yet achieved exactly what they wanted, but little by little they are approaching the goal.

As we said, Calleja will travel to space and everything will be recorded in its new docuserie “Calleja in space” from Amazon Prime Video, where we will see how the ship Makes a free flight between three and four minutes in the space that will allow Spanish to experience microgravity and enjoy the panoramic views of the Earth.

The ship in which what is going to do is New Shepard NS-30, Designed for suborbital space tourism and scientific research. As we said it is composed of two parts, with one Capsule for crew at the top and a propeller that returns to Earth autonomously.

The ship reaches an altitude of more than 100 kmthus exceeding the line of karm that marks the limit of the space thanks to the BE-3 engine, developed by Blue Origin, which works with liquid oxygen and liquid hydrogen, providing a powerful and efficient thrust.

Today the first chapter of this documentary will be released that can be followed (apart from in Prime Video) through channel four from 22:50 at night, there will be another chapter next Monday 24 at the same time, and With respect to the launch, there is still no established official date.