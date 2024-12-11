While Lily-Rose Depp dazzles on the big screen with her role in the highly anticipated film ‘Nosferatu’, her younger brother, Jack Depphas chosen a completely different pathfar from the glamor of the entertainment industry. At 22 years old, Jack has found his space working as waiter and kitchen assistant at L’Area, a trendy Lebanese restaurant located in the iconic Bastille neighborhood of Paris.

The restaurant, known for hosting celebrities like Matt Damon and Matt Dillonhas become a special corner for Jack, who has spent the last two years in his kitchens and perfecting his culinary art. Although discreet, his work did not go unnoticed. «Jack he’s a great guyhas always stayed out of the spotlight,” declared Edouard Chueke, owner of L’Area, exclusively for ‘Daily Mail’. Furthermore, he added: «It is difficult to find personnel like him. “I hope he comes back next year.”

This life choice reflects his desire to remain away from media exposure that has surrounded his family forever. While Lily-Rose has inherited the artistic side of her parents, Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, Jack has preferred the tranquility of a private liferesiding in Paris for several years.

Despite their different paths, the relationship between the brothers seems to be very close. In a recent interview with Natalie Portman for ‘Interview Magazine’, Lily-Rose fondly recalled her childhood with Jack and how he used to dress up as Dracula. Laughing, he said, “I thought, ‘If I get this role, maybe I’ll finally think of myself as cool.'”









L’Area has also received special visits from Vanessa Paradis and Lily-Rose, who have not hesitated to support Jack at this stage. His decision to step away from the spotlight is a reminder that not all celebrity children follow in the same footsteps, and Jack, with his humility and dedication, has found hisyour own definition of success.

Although he has left his position at the restaurant for the moment, the door remains open for his return. In the meantime, he continues to prove that authenticity and the pursuit of a quiet life can be as valuable as any red carpet.