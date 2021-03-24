The time has come. If you’ve been holding off on a purchase of Super Mario 3D All-Stars for Nintendo Switch, you have just one week left to play into Nintendo’s artificially-induced FOMO and purchase a copy – or miss out forever.

Nintendo will delete its compilation of Super Mario 64, Super Mario Sunshine and Super Mario Galaxy from the Switch eShop servers on 31st March.

Physical copies will become harder to find, meanwhile, with no more new shipments apparently due.

We’ve asked Nintendo exactly when the game will be removed from the Nintendo Switch eShop – in case you do decide on a last-minute purchase.

Meanwhile, boxed copies of the game are currently still readily available. Here’s hoping Nintendo doesn’t vanish them all overnight and bury them in the desert on 1st April.

Super Mario 3D All-Stars was announced and released in September last year for the Super Mario Bros. 35th anniversary, and Nintendo said at the time the compilation would only be released in limited supply and sold for just six months.

Super Mario All-Stars isn’t the only Mario game getting binned off next week. Super Mario 35, which Nintendo Online subscribers can play at no extra cost, will also be switched off forever.

With Mario’s 35th finally over next week, Nintendo will hopefully be free to mention a certain other 35th anniversary – which by now has already come and gone.