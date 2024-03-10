fussThe run-up to the opening of the Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam is turbulent due to the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Two hundred mosques unsuccessfully called on King Willem-Alexander not to receive Herzog on Sunday. Who is this man? What is his position on the current conflict? A profile.
Sanne Schelfaut
Latest update:
09:58
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Isaac #Herzog #controversial #president #Amsterdam #today #39He #difficult #role39
Leave a Reply