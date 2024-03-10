The run-up to the opening of the Holocaust Museum in Amsterdam is turbulent due to the arrival of Israeli President Isaac Herzog. Two hundred mosques unsuccessfully called on King Willem-Alexander not to receive Herzog on Sunday and a Jewish organization has filed a complaint against him at the International Criminal Court in The Hague. Who is this man? What is his position on the current conflict? A profile.

