D.he Eastern Commissioner of the Federal Government, Marco Wanderwitz, has sharply criticized the intention of the former President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, Hans-Georg Maassen, to run for the CDU for the Bundestag. “This is insane,” said the Saxon CDU member of the Bundestag to the editorial network Germany (RND / Saturday). “From my point of view, Mr. Maassen has long been incompatible with the Christian Democratic Union in terms of style and content,” added Wanderwitz.

Maaßen had announced that he would move into the Bundestag for the CDU in September. He wanted to run for constituency 196 in southern Thuringia, the 58-year-old man confirmed on Thursday. In this constituency, Mark Hauptmann, who has since resigned from the party, was elected in the 2017 federal election, against whom an investigation is pending in the Union’s mask affair. The proposal sparked controversial debates, especially on the Internet.

Christian Hirte, head of the Thuringian CDU, tweeted on Friday: “I don’t share many points of view and Maaßen’s style. For the CDU Thuringia one thing is certain: Politics for Thuringia without AfD and the left! ”According to the statutes, the decision on the Bundestag candidate lies with the delegates of the four CDU district associations in southern Thuringia. The constituency 196 includes Schmalkalden-Meiningen, the district associations Hildburghausen and Sonneberg as well as the independent city of Suhl.