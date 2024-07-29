Political scientist Konovalova: protest potential in Venezuela will grow

The protest potential following the presidential elections in Venezuela will only increase, but the opposition’s ability to put pressure on the government is limited. Ksenia Konovalova, assistant professor at the Department of World Politics at St. Petersburg State University, told Lenta.ru about this.

On July 28, presidential elections were held in Venezuela. Contrary to opposition predictions, the country’s incumbent president, Nicolas Maduro, was re-elected for a third term, gaining 52 percent of the vote.

In response to the election results, opposition leader Maria Corina Machado appealed to the army and called for the overthrow of the Venezuelan leader. According to her, the opposition candidate Edmundo González Urrutia won 70 percent of the vote. She believes that “these data correlate with the exit polls.”

Photo: Marco Bello/Reuters

Protest potential in Venezuela will grow

A new crisis of dual power, like in 2019, when parliament speaker Juan Guaido declared himself president, should not be expected, says Ksenia Konovalova.

Maduro has faced challenges to his legitimacy before. In 2018, the Democratic Unity Roundtable, a coalition of opposition parties that held a majority in parliament, accused him of rigging the presidential election, then declared it invalid. So, in early 2019, it unilaterally declared its parliament speaker, Juan Guaido, its president. The United States, the European Union, and most Latin American countries recognized him as president. At the same time, Russia, China, Turkey, and Iran maintained relations with the Maduro government. Guaido did not receive much public support, and in late 2022 the opposition voted to end his term. At the same time, it compromised with the country’s authorities in order to be allowed to run again in the 2024 elections.

According to her, the current situation inside Venezuela is better than five years ago, and the opposition has become disillusioned with such methods of fighting for power.

The most thorough “vaccination” against a repeat of the Guaido scenario may be his failure itself (…) It has become clear to everyone that he does not have his own project to improve the situation in the country, there is no well-thought-out set of reforms. In the current conditions, the opposition also lacks clarity on these issues Ksenia KonovalovaAssistant Professor, Department of World Politics, St. Petersburg State University

At the same time, the Latin American expert added that opponents still have many opportunities to restrain Maduro’s policies. For example, she pointed to the blocking of the president’s initiatives in parliament, the non-recognition of elections, and the readiness to protest.

Konovalova recalled that Maduro had put forward a large package of election promises that he would be unlikely to fulfill. In particular, the Venezuelan leader promised before the elections to normalize relations with the United States, achieve the lifting of sanctions, and improve the economic situation in the country.

The protest will grow because the eyes of Maduro’s critics will be on their actual implementation of the package of measures announced (…) It is extremely unlikely that the opposition will see the degree of progress they need in these steps Ksenia KonovalovaAssistant Professor, Department of World Politics, St. Petersburg State University

Maduro’s legitimacy affected by mass emigration

Konovalova also drew attention to the international reaction to the results of the elections in Venezuela. Despite their criticism from the United States, the European Union (EU) and such countries in the region as Argentina, Chile, Peru and Uruguay, this does not affect the domestic political situation in any way.

The international reaction looks resonant (…) However, there is no sign yet of a situation that could isolate Venezuela in the region, in Latin America, as happened in 2019, when Guaido appeared Ksenia KonovalovaAssistant Professor, Department of World Politics, St. Petersburg State University

Photo: Maxwell Briceno / Reuters

However, the expert recalled that the situation in Venezuela and Maduro’s legitimacy are affected by the problem of emigration. According to various estimates, since 2014 the country has been in crisis left more than 7.5 out of 32 million people. Most of them do not support the president’s policies and were not allowed to participate in the elections.

Taking all this into account, there is a rather serious potential for conflict outside Venezuela, which could lead to increased pressure on the official authorities and, in general, to regional destabilization due to Venezuelan internal political confrontation. Ksenia KonovalovaAssistant Professor, Department of World Politics, St. Petersburg State University

Related materials:

The outcome of the elections was important for Russian interests

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Venezuelan counterpart Maduro on his re-election as head of state. He stressed that Maduro is a “welcome guest on Russian soil” and expressed his commitment to continuing the two countries’ joint work on current issues on the bilateral and international agenda.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also gave a high assessment to the elections. The department emphasized that “the elections were held in an organized manner, in a peaceful and calm environment, without serious violations, despite the continuing challenges to public safety.”

As Konovalova noted, the results of the presidential elections in Venezuela were of key importance for Russia. According to her, Moscow tried to build a dialogue with the opposition, but it was Maduro who established himself as the guarantor of the Russian presence. In addition, the expert recalled that the modern foreign policy of Venezuela “is based on the ideology of Bolivarianism, which is complementary to the concept of a multipolar international system.”