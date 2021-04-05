Some may recall how DayZ emerged in a very humble way as a mod for ARMA II. It was thanks to the involvement of Dean Hall, that he saw the potential for the war game to become a post-apocalyptic survival game. Together with RocketWerkz they turned that mod into a game that many users enjoy today on all platforms. But it is time for new challenges and after several months of waiting, we finally have new details about Icarus, the new game from the creators of DayZ.

And the information has come as a preview of a broader presentation, scheduled for next Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the twitch channel by Icarus. However, before this happens, you have already had a first contact with the game. A contact from which the following gameplay is extracted from the hand of PC Gamer.

ICARUS is a session PvE survival game for up to 8 players in co-op or solo. Explore a failed terraforming. Survive to mine exotic matter and return to orbit to create more advanced technologies for your next mission.

But in the same way we can obtain important information about the game by attending to the product page on Steam, being there where we discover that the new project from the creators of DayZ is a cooperative survival game. Up to 8 players will be able to share a cooperative experience, although it can also be faced alone, where it is challenged to survive on planets, obtaining resources that allow you to return.

The concept exploits science fiction, exposing those missions of planetary exploration of some prospectors. You have to go down to the planet, look for resources, survive and get back to the orbital space station. To achieve this goal, a time limit will be set, because the planets are, on many occasions, extreme. The search thus becomes a time trial, with the aim of obtaining the necessary resources for the development of technologies that allow to continue advancing in the program Icarus.

There was a day when Icarus was destined to be the second Earth, but, when the terraforming failed, the air turned toxic and killed humanity’s hopes of colonizing a new world. Icarus became a parody, a symbol of the failure of the attempt to reach the stars of humanity. However, the xenobiologists’ discovery of the cause of the failure, the exotic matter, sparked new interest. These priceless “exotics” sparked a gold rush that exacerbated political tensions between factions on Earth.

The truth is that new project from the creators of DayZ, Icarus, proposes something very interesting, introducing some novelties to survival games. A constant time trial, a grueling search, and an alien planet that looks familiar, but hides many dangers. There is no information on its launch yet, and it could be something that can be offered at that event scheduled for next Thursday. It will be there when they can shed some light on the development and its release, which for now, it remains solely for Steam.

