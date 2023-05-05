Mexico.- The world of music welcomes a new singer, it is Phoenix Guerrero, the son of the also singer Yuridia Flores, and a video is broadcast on social networks in which he is seen singing corridos lying down.

Phoenix Guerrero Gaxiola, son of the famous singer Yuridia and also singer Édgar, who met on the reality show La Acaemia’, he declares himself a faithful follower of the lying down corridos and shows that he loves to sing them in a video circulating on YouTube.

Phoenix Guerrero decided to make his professional debut in this musical subgenre and sings ‘Un trago’, a melody whose video is already circulating on social networks and sings it with Kompa Pollo, who also debuts in music.

Yuridia and her son Phoenix. Instagram photo

Phoenix Guerrero and Kompa Pollo appear surrounded by a band and young people enjoying a musical night, drinking alcohol and carrying weapons, something representative of the new musical subgenre in the Mexican regional.

Phoenix was born in 2006, A year after his mother Yuridia’s total takeoff as a singer, he is the son of fellow singer Edgar Guerrero, who was her partner in the fourth generation of ‘La Academia’.

Edgar and Yuridia participated in the musical reality show in 2005, their relationship lasted very little and Phoenix was born from her, who is currently 17 years old and has already embarked on a career as a singer, He inherited his love for music from his parents.

Phoenix and her dad Edgar. Image Capture YouTube

In some interviews, Edgar has said that his son Phoenix has liked to sing since he was a child and he and Yuridia have supported him, since he has taken music and singing classes, so we have no doubt that he will have a long and brilliant artistic career which is just beginning now.

