During pregnancy, many body parts of women undergo changes and these changes affect the uterus the most because this is where the baby stays for nine months. The pelvis is the utrace between the bladder and the anus. It is about 8 cm long and five cm wide with an average volume of 80 and 200 ml.

Let us know what changes occur in the uterus during pregnancy.

Size of utress

As pregnancy increases, so does the shape and size of the uterus. By its normal size the utress is about 500 and thousand times wider. Know further how the changes in the utrace change in every quarter of pregnancy.

First trimester of pregnancy

In the 12th week of pregnancy, the size of the utrace is as small as the grape. As the pregnancy progresses, the uterus also enlarges and the bladder begins to be pressurized. Because of this, there is a problem of frequent urination. If there are twins or three children, the utress is stretched more rapidly than one child.

Second quarter of pregnancy

In the second trimester of pregnancy, the utress becomes the size of papaya. At this time the utrace moves upwards and develops outside the pelvic portion. During this time, the surrounding muscles of the ligament and the utreus are pressurized, causing pain and cramps in the body.



Third trimester of pregnancy

In the third trimester of pregnancy, the uterus becomes as large as the melon. It now spreads from the pubic area to the ribs. Now your uterus is full.

After delivery

After delivery, Utress returns to her position and size. This process takes six to eight weeks. Apart from giving place to the baby in the womb, the uterus has many other important functions.

Uterine function during pregnancy

The fallopian takes the fertilized egg from the tube. Utreas create placenta for baby’s development. Especially develops blood vessels to nourish the baby.

At delivery, the baby produces contractions to remove the bar and is ready for the next menstrual cycle after delivery at its normal size.

Utrease helps blood flow to ovary. It supports organs like vagina, bladder and anus.



What is the normal size of utress

Every woman’s uterus size is different. It usually weighs 70 to 125 grams. However, depending on factors such as age and hormonal status, the size of the utrace depends.

The utrace is about 3.5 cm long before puberty and has a thickness of 1.4 cm. After puberty, the utres are 5 and 8 cm in length and the width is 3.5 cm. Its thickness is 1.5 and 3 cm. In the ninth month of pregnancy, the utres are 38 cm in length and 24 to 26 cm wide.