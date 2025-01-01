To the professional advice that is multiplying in Spain by coaches and doctors, who invite us to counteract the sedentary lifestyle to which we are forced by the current lifestyle, for some time now we have added a complete sports discipline with visible benefits on our body. We are talking about Pilates, an exercise that compensates for muscle shortening from inactivityimproves flexibility and tones the body.

As it is a sport that can be practiced quietly at home (with some basic knowledge, of course), or in a group at the gym, it requires nothing more than desire and concentration. Thus, Pilates is positioned as the most complete technique to strengthen and lengthen musclesdefine the figure and tone the body. The best? That with two days a week we will already notice results, according to coach Felipe Isidro, head of Physical Activity at Pronokal Group.

Pilates: improving posture and balance

In recent years, Pilates has become a great ally for people who want to do some exercise, but need to do it calmly, consciously and without extreme pressure on bones and joints. This discipline, properly developed, has effects on posture and body balance. “These exercises focus on strengthening the stabilizing muscles of the core (abdomen, lower back and pelvis), essential for maintaining an upright and balanced posture.”

Isidro adds: “Better posture reduces tension in the neck, shoulders and lower back, relieving pain associated with incorrect posture, especially if you spend a lot of time sitting. In addition, good body alignment promotes more efficient movement and reduces risk of injury“.

Although there is no problem practicing this discipline every day, the truth is that a good average for the adult population, according to the expert consulted, is two days a week, which is affordable and effective. The most immediate thing we will notice is muscle toning, as well as core strength. Not in vain, Pilates focuses its teachings on exercises that work the abdomen, buttocks and back.

Another thing that Pilates improves, a lot, is flexibility, since it includes controlled and conscious movements that work on body rigidity. “Practicing Pilates twice a week will allow you to gain functionality, that is, the strength that you apply in your daily activities. In addition, greater flexibility improves the range of motion in joints and muscles, which translates into a more agile and resistant body to injuries”.





Pilates to reverse chronic pain

Over time, practicing this sport achieves notable muscle strengthening, especially in the abdomen, buttocks, arms and legs. “Although Pilates Does not include impact exercises or weights “Elevated exercises, controlled repetitions and the use of your own body weight activate the muscles effectively, helping to redefine your figure and providing a more stylized appearance.”

“Many people who practice Pilates report a decrease in chronic painespecially in the lower back, hips and neck. This is because the method manages to balance the muscles and strengthen key areas that are usually weak,” explains the trainer.

Two days of Pilates improve mental health

Apart from all the benefits on posture and pain, this discipline so practiced today in our country, since it is suitable for all audiences and physical forms (there are different modalities and intensity of practice), promises improvements in mental health.

And its indirect advantages on heart health (its gentle movements contribute to better blood circulation and greater oxygen supply to the body), one of the most applauded achievements of Pilates is its effect on mental health. “Incorporating Pilates into your weekly schedule can help you disconnect from daily stress, improve your emotional management capacity and increase body awareness. This mind-body connection is key to adopting healthy habits in other aspects of your life.”

With the practice of Pilates two days a week, in addition to stylizing the figure by working on muscle lengthening and posture, stress is considerably reduced. The concentration that this sport requires leads us to focus on conscious breathing, in a practice that would be similar to meditation.

As a final piece of advice, experts always recommend putting ourselves in the hands of a professional who can explain to us how we should adapt each variation of Pilates to our age, physical condition and particular circumstances. The goal is to get the most out of it and enjoy practicing it.

