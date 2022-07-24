Normally they are taught about agricultural technology or electricity. Now that this time in the Aventus secondary vocational education classroom, the focus is on crime, the discomfort is noticeable. “I think you’re here for a different target group,” says one. “A little far-from-my-bed show,” says another. But sometimes it turns out that the young people know more than they let on. “Money laundering sounds familiar,” says one student. The class laughs.

The lesson about crime is not just there. One in eight young people in Gelderland has been approached to do criminal work in the past two years, according to research among 4,500 pupils and students at secondary schools and training courses. In 2017, this happened to one in seventeen young people. Those numbers come from #studentalert, an organization that uses lessons and research to prevent young people from ending up in crime. Started in Gelderland, #leerlingalert is now active in several provinces.

On a Thursday morning in June, program leader Petra van den Berg teaches students from Aventus in Apeldoorn. First to twenty students of electrical and installation technology from cities such as Deventer and Zwolle, then to students of the agricultural technology course – farmers mostly from the vicinity of Harskamp and Voorthuizen. She has already given three hundred lessons: sometimes with experienced experts, sometimes alone, like now.

The two groups of twenty, almost exclusively young men, are shown a video in which peers tell their story: how they were recruited – one already at the age of twelve – and ended up in crime. The agronomists think that the anonymous narrators from the video did not expect to end up in crime so quickly.

The engineers seem less surprised. These are young people who are “a little on drugs,” explains one of them. Another doesn’t think it’s all that surprising: “Yes, you’ll have a pack of coke at home faster than a pizza. Everyone knows that, right?”

diverting electricity

Every now and then a sincere question arises. “If I see people dealing, what should I do?” “Can you start a business with a criminal record?” And the punishment for a money mule – no bank account for eight years – is astonishing.

“So then the government makes you a homeless person, as it were?” shouts a bespectacled boy with a crest and a sleeve-in-the-making on his arm. A moment later, he raises his hand, as do two others, when asked who knows someone in the criminal circuit. Van den Berg does not ask further.

In an attempt to capture the students’ fleeting attention, Van den Berg focuses the lesson on the field of future electricians and agricultural technicians. Such as criminal requests for the diversion of electricity – the tapping of electricity for the production of drugs.

In addition to giving prevention lessons, #leerlingalert conducts research. After each lesson, the participants are asked to participate. Via a website they can anonymously tell about their own experiences with recruitment and other criminal activities.

Although most students find the teaching material irrelevant to their own situation, they do recognize the problem. “An acquaintance of mine has teamed up with criminals. Switching electricity, yes. He is now dealing with that.”

The roosters that keep quiet

It also becomes clear that the students know more about the subject than they show when Van den Berg asks if the engineering class wants to trade places with a young criminal who earns 19,000 euros a month. “No, of course not,” the class grumbles. “Why not?” asks the teacher. One boy replies: “Because things are going well now.”

Van den Berg appealed to that unclear answer, she says afterwards. She watches for signs of deviant behavior during all her classes. Young people who come in like the roosters of the class – “whom you expect to have the highest word” – and then keep quiet. “Recently I started talking about young people who are caught up in crime and how you can get out of it.” Suddenly a few young people looked up. That is a sign for the ex-police adviser: those guys are familiar with criminal work.

Future electrician could be asked by drug gang to tap power

When she passes on her observations to a school, it turns out that it is regularly aware of the problems. “Some teachers are real gems, who are very good at keeping their finger on the pulse,” she says. “And a teacher doesn’t have to do everything alone. There is a local network of care and safety coordinators for this.”

Just on your yard

Own fault, according to most agricultural technology students of youth crime. “Isn’t that what you choose? You can also just go to school and learn well.” And: “The world is richer without those people. They don’t come from the village, don’t have names like Piet or Jan or haven’t been to church in the past”.

Van den Berg objects that the assumption that the native Dutch are less criminal is in fact incorrect. “Everything happens in the countryside and we are not going to talk about ethnicity.” The pace of the lesson dictates that she cannot dwell on it for too long.

The farmers seem determined. Crime, you don’t. But after class, outside in the hallway, the group thaws. What do they think are the greatest risks for farmers?

“Well, two barns were empty at my old employer,” begins one. “Then they will call you. Or those for rent.”

“They just walk into your yard and check possible exits,” adds another. The rest nod. “That happens a few times a year. Once they’re there, you can’t just get them out.”