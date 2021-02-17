The pandemic has placed masks and PPE for health and essential personnel high on the priority list. However, in the midst of the outbreak of the pandemic, Europe lacked material after the factories fled to Asia in search of cheap labor, so the Spanish countries and autonomous governments jumped into the Chinese souk, which accounted for 85 % of world production according to Morgan Stanley. When these masks arrived at Spanish airports, the samples were quickly sent to the only center authorized to test them, in Seville, where in a matter of days a response was given on their effectiveness in filtering particles. “We saw everything. From self-filtering masks with very acceptable results to others that reached 70% or 80% penetration [el tope en las FFP1, las de menor exigencia, está en el 20%]”, Explains Antonia Hernández, chemist and head of the technical unit for respiratory protection at the center, a laboratory that works with artificial lungs, mannequin heads that perspire, and complex machines that measure 0.6 micron diameter particles.

For this center it has been “an exceptional year” in which the workload has multiplied by 13 compared to 2019, with the same staff. Its physicists and engineers have verified 980 different protection models, 80% of them face masks. In 2019, 74 models were subjected to verification. 55% of the masks verified met the filtering standards against COVID, 25% were “bad or very bad” equipment, in the words of Cáceres, and 20% provided protection, but less than that required by the regulations European diseases against respiratory viruses. Aside from face shields, gloves and gowns for essential personnel, the center only analyzes penetration into FFP1, 2 and 3 self-filtering masks —considered personal protection equipment— and not surgical or hygienic ones, the latter with a different standard on materials and clothing required so that the general population can reuse them, and at a lower price. The requirements to market hygienic products have been tightened just this week by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs.