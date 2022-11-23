Bandai Namco shared a new trailer for new Bardock-based content from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, which is part of the game’s second season pass. This one is called -Bardock- Alone Against Fate, and it is the first video in this note.

As you can see, he is 100% focused on his gameplay. This is how we can see Goku’s father fighting and showing his battle techniques when fighting.

In certain sections of the video other characters can be seen; they are Bardock’s partners in this fight. We must not forget the Saiyans invade various worlds throughout the universe, annihilate their inhabitants and sell the planets to other aliens.

Precisely the video addresses the battle of the planet Kanassa. As in the case of the game, this downloadable content or DLC is developed by CyberConnect2.

Bandai Namco still hasn’t revealed when this Bardock story from Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. As previously revealed, it is only one of the contents that the second season pass will include.

The second advance in this note is through which this DLC was announced. The fans of dragonball You can expect a lot of good things from this new mission and it remains to be seen what revelations it will include.

When will Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot be released on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

While Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is currently available on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam, this is not the same for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S.

But that will end next year. As of January 13, 2023, both versions will be available. These adaptations will have improved graphics, 4K resolution and 60 fps frame rate as well as reduced loading times.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot It will have three editions on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S. The first is the standard one that only includes the base game and the second is the Deluxe Edition, which will only be digital.

The deluxe presentation includes the Deluxe Cooking item and the first season pass. The third edition is the Legendary Edition, which is still digital, and in addition to the game and item mentioned above, it brings another Legendary type and the two season passes.

Those who purchase the Legendary Edition of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot they will also get the Bardock DLC.