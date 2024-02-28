Since the TV rights for F1 have been with Viaplay, we have not had any really exciting seasons. The last year with Olav Mol as a television commentator was the spectacular season of 2021. But we cannot place this blame on Viaplay. However? If you believe the two are related, you can try listening to Olav Mol's commentary this year. That's how you do that.

The most famous F1 commentator in the Netherlands will not be working for Viaplay in 2024, but if you still want to listen to Mol and Plooij, fortunately there are ways. After the rights acquisition in 2022, Dutch F1 fans could listen to Mol's commentary via Mol's radio station Grand Prix Radio. This also changed due to the Scandinavian group.

Last year, Viaplay also bought the Dutch radio rights and Mol said he felt 'silenced' by the Swedish company. Mol looked for another way to get his comments heard and found it: he bought the F1 radio rights in Belgium. But this access is basically blocked for Dutch people.

There are two ways to listen to Olav Mol in 2024. You can trick the radio station into believing you are a Belgian listener via a VPN. Then you can just listen to Grand Prix Radio. Another way is to go directly to the channel 'Grand Prix Radio Premium'. For 1.99 euros per month, the channel arranges for you to listen to Olav Mol's commentary during the race.

The last way is to go to Belgium on Sunday (or Saturday) to listen to the race. Viaplay owns the TV rights until the end of this season. It is not yet known who will be allowed to broadcast the next term. So there is a chance that Olav Mol will be able to work again next year for Ziggo, for example. Or for Apple TV?