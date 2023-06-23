This Thursday, June 22, the United States Coast Guard confirmed the discovery of the titan submarine in the depths of the Atlantic Ocean a few meters from the remains of the Titanic. In addition, she reported that all five of her crew members died.

The trips on the Titan were intended to explore the ruins of the gigantic ocean liner that sank in April 1912.

The remains of the device were found by a remotely controlled vehicle (ROV) operated by the Canadian ship Horizon Arctic.

Rear Admiral John Mauger, of the Coast Guard, affirmed that a “catastrophic implosion” would have occurred, that is, a rupture and sinking of the submersible caused by the greater pressure from the outside. Mauger said that the work to recover the remains of the device will continue.

In the midst of the tragedy, a video was released in which a Mexican who took part in a trip in that submersible narrates the experience of what it meant to be on board the prototype.

This is Alan Estrada, who in 2022 took a tour in the submarine and could have suffered the same fate as the five crew members who lost their lives.

This undated image courtesy of OceanGate Expeditions shows their launch of the Titan submersible from a platform.

Every stage of the journey is critical.

And it is that during the trip there were communication problems with the surface and they decided to abort the mission because they could have been lost in the depths of the ocean.

However, when they were ascending the difficulties were solved and they were able to resume the route and descend again.

In the footage, which lasts 6 minutes, Estrada recounts what the trip is like and the risks that are assumed in it.

When they reached 3,800 meters deep, the travelers could see the remains of the shipwreck, but Estrada expressed: “Each stage of the trip is critical.”

ATTENTION: A “risky trip”. Alan Estrada, a Mexican adventurer, tells of a previous trip aboard the “Titan” submarine, in which he participated in 2022 and almost experienced the same scenario as the five missing passengers. pic.twitter.com/FdecI0ED1y – World Alert (@ AlertaMundial2) June 22, 2023

The submarine belonged to the OceanGate company and went down with five people on board: Hamish Harding, Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawwod, Suleman Dawood and Paul-Henry Nargeolet.

